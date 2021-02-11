 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeships are key to tackling the UKâ€™s green skills gap

Details
Hits: 549

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Sally-Anne Dudley, UK Head of Learning at National Grid

The energy sector is experiencing a transformative era. Our research shows that in order to tackle climate change and reach the net zero by 2050 goal, we will need to fill 400,000 green jobs in the UK. The government’s ten-point plan highlighted huge ambitions for a clean energy future, and there needs to be a countrywide and sector focus on getting the right people trained up and in place in order to deliver these plans.

And the talent is needed for a range of roles from installing hydrogen boilers, to creating the infrastructure for more electric cars to using AI to predict weather patterns. For young people themselves, apprenticeships offer a great route into the sector, enabling them to gain the skills and training they need to help tackle climate change and become part of the generation working towards net zero.

With inquisitive mindsets and new perspectives, they have the potential to play a critical role in helping the UK achieve its climate goals.

And we know that the interest is there. National Grid’s research shows that many people want a career that helps the planet. For young adults aged 18-24 in particular, a job that involves tackling climate change would be one of their top choices. This motivation to be part of the generation solving climate issues will be crucial for generating new ideas and getting these off the ground, and also to challenging the sector to think of solutions beyond traditional or legacy approaches.

There are ample benefits for organisations too. As employers increasingly try to anticipate future gaps in the skills, they’ll need to adapt to changes in the business landscape, apprentices are a great way to tailor talent development in way that will futureproof the company. Through on-the-job learning and studying for a qualification, apprenticeship programmes are a great way to train up individuals so that they can immediately join the workforce and hit the ground running when they complete the scheme.

Individuals who start their careers on apprenticeship programmes can build new relationships and networks, whether it’s through peers on the programmes or through access to role models or mentors. For employers, this relationship building can also often mean apprentices are more likely to stay in the same organisation and build their career, sometimes moving between roles within the company or trying different teams. This longer-term mindset can help plan for and address gaps in the workforce expected in the next five, ten and beyond years.

Mental health crisis in the wake of Covid-19 â€“ education is the answer
Featured Article
This is the first in a series of pieces on how further education and s
#VirtualCoffee with Jennifer Coupland during #NAW2021
Featured Article
In the latest edition of the #VirtualCoffee podcast, Jennifer Coupland
For early professionals and apprentices, the â€˜old normalâ€™ is gone â€“ organisations need to adapt accordingly
Featured Article
@IBM's @JennyTaylor369 reflects on the impact of COVID-19 on recruitme

And we absolutely need it. It’s precisely why we’re throwing our weight behind apprenticeships. We truly believe they have the power to make a difference.

 

By Sally-Anne Dudley, UK Head of Learning at National Grid

You may also be interested in these articles:

Mental health crisis in the wake of Covid-19 â€“ education is the answer
Featured Article
This is the first in a series of pieces on how further education and s
#VirtualCoffee with Jennifer Coupland during #NAW2021
Featured Article
In the latest edition of the #VirtualCoffee podcast, Jennifer Coupland
For early professionals and apprentices, the â€˜old normalâ€™ is gone â€“ organisations need to adapt accordingly
Featured Article
@IBM's @JennyTaylor369 reflects on the impact of COVID-19 on recruitme
#VirtualCoffee with Kirstie Donnelly - NAW, White Paper, learning all lifelong and a joined up and flexible future
Featured Article
Welcome to the launch of this new podcast series, and join me, Gavin O
Personal Employment Accounts could provide a â€˜golden threadâ€™ to national, local and specialist provision
Featured Article
Plan for JobsThe governmentâ€™s response to the unemployment crisis pr
Covid-19 and the future of Education
Featured Article
According to the old proverb, â€œNecessity is the mother of inventionâ
Assessment â€“ Time for a rethink?
Featured Article
The cancellation of GCSEs and A-Levels for a second year running has i
A brave new world: How curriculum, pedagogy and assessment can interrelate better
Featured Article
Rethinking assessment's (@RethinkAssessmt) Bill Lucas (@LucasLearn) we
Rishi Sunak Exclusive: I want the next generation to be remembered as the Kickstart generation
Featured Article
Ahead of National Apprenticeship Week 2021 next week (8-14 Feb) #NAW20
The Skills for Jobs White Paper only heightens the need for a new Careers Strategy
Featured Article
The publication of the Skills for jobs: Lifelong learning for opportun
Our experience proves how successful a â€˜by employers for employmentâ€™ education model can be
Featured Article
Reading some aspects of the long-awaited FE White Paper held a certain
Laying The Foundations For A Skills Led Recovery
Featured Article
In amongst the flurry of policy announcements from @EducationGovUK, in

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5350)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page