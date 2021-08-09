 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Careers support for young people: second coming – exam results and beyond

Details
Hits: 476
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Deirdre Hughes OBE

In the aftermath of Covid-19, today's young people face an uncertain future. Climate change, migrating populations, conflict, pervasive inequalities and unemployment, threaten the wellbeing and long-term prosperity of millions of children around the world. Clark et al (2020, p.605) argue that “even in rich countries, many children go hungry or live in conditions of absolute poverty, especially those belonging to marginalised social groups - including indigenous populations and ethnic minorities.” In the UK, relative child poverty increased by 400,000 from the previous year (HoC, 2021a, p.11). There are growing concerns about this and the impact of the pandemic on the well-being of young people and families, despite many being disadvantaged before Covid-19.

Attendance and attainment matters

The DfE (2021, p.8) highlights” there is clear and unequivocal evidence that missed attendance in education is detrimental to children’s cognitive and academic development and their long-term productivity. The most robust studies suggest that time out of attending education leads to lost learning which can meaningfully affect the attainment and life chances of children if not addressed.” Meta-analysis of learning loss shows that every further day missed matters and will likely lead to further reduced attainment. Some young people are experiencing additional disadvantages for example, parents might have lost their job or there might be additional trauma within the home.

Next steps and choices

From this week onwards exam results will begin to unfold. Every day new evidence accumulates that young people face tough situations and choices when it comes to choosing a suitable course and/or career pathway. Professor Alan Smithers, a director at the Centre of Education and Employment Research (CEER) at the University of Buckingham, says: "The early signs are that it will be another bumper year for grades, justified as compensation for all the disruption suffered.” Universities are expanding entrance exams after Vice-Chancellors claimed A level grades achieved during the Covid pandemic are no longer objective. Over half of 17- to 19-year-olds who are receiving their exam results are not intending to start a traditional degree course in the autumn, have considered an apprenticeship, according to UCAS. Image you are a student and/or parent trying to make sense of options and opportunities in England’s green pastures. Where might you turn to for impartial and independent careers advice? Based on policies currently in place ‘Gatsby benchmark’ efforts in many schools and colleges will provide Careers Leaders and trained careers professionals to be ‘on hand’ to guide and support this years’ school leavers (until the next intake of students in September dominates their portfolio of new work commitments). Some Local Authorities/Combined Authorities will adopt valiant efforts to support young people despite austerity cuts. Let’s not forget the National Careers Service will be there to offer additional support – one of the best kept secrets, compared to high profile national careers service campaigns in the Celtic nations. In Northern Ireland, policy makers have guaranteed every school leaver a careers interview with a trained careers professional as a ‘safety net’ of support for young people in local communities.

Apprenticeship funding rules are still proving a challenge, but why?
Exclusive Articles
Thereâ€™s a lot to learn from funding assurance reviews, and the examp
Supporting the next generation of tech talent
Exclusive Articles
The pandemic has been a catalyst for change for many industries. For t
Coping with Results Day on the back of a pandemic
Exclusive Articles
Coping with Results Day on the back of a pandemic With A Level and GSC

Seeds of hope versus despair

There has to be seeds of hope for young people and their families. For those with social capital parents and friends will rally round to find work experience, work shadowing and/or job /training opportunities. But spare a thought for those young people in despair who have no obvious places or spaces that offer them trustworthy careers support. It is time to critically evaluate the careers support safety net in England. Through dramatic interventions to support jobs and businesses, this government has shown it has the power of the state to reshape education and the economy. For any government it would be reckless to ignore young people’s careers support needs. Policy Connect has recently produced a set of recommendations that includes: “The creation of an employer-led careers strategy advisory board, to provide long-term leadership and strategic direction on national careers strategy and government policies regarding careers, skills, education, training and employment. This should have a right of access to the Secretaries of State for Education and of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, in recognition of the potential contribution to business and the economy.” (p.9). If this one simple step was taken by government it would transform the current inequitable careers support system for young people.

There are different ways of costing this benefit. One prevented NEET at age 16-17 has been related to major lifetime benefits, accounting for £76k value to the Exchequer and £141k for society[1]. In the modern era, there has never been a more urgent time for this country’s young people to have access to highly visible careers support for all, not just the privileged few. A brief mention to those poorest in local towns and cities to visit Job Centre Plus is simply not good enough.

Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE, Former Chair of the National Careers Council, England and Director, DMH Associates

[1]Coles et al, 2010, in analysis for the Audit Commission; using the Bank of England inflation calculator to adjust for 2019.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprenticeship funding rules are still proving a challenge, but why?
Exclusive Articles
There’s a lot to learn from funding assurance reviews, and the examp
Supporting the next generation of tech talent
Exclusive Articles
The pandemic has been a catalyst for change for many industries. For t
Coping with Results Day on the back of a pandemic
Exclusive Articles
Coping with Results Day on the back of a pandemic With A Level and GSC
Helping young people amplify their strengths for future success and happiness
Exclusive Articles
The core principle of coaching (as opposed to counselling) is empoweri
What is the ideal model for success in the training sector?
Exclusive Articles
The dynamics of the apprenticeship training sector are changing. Inves
Further and Higher Education; Better together
Exclusive Articles
For too long, College or University, vocational or academic, skills or
Women Thriving in Tech and Defining the Scene
Exclusive Articles
Most young people don’t know what they want to do when they leave sc
Preparing Young People for the Future
Exclusive Articles
On July 1st and 2nd the Edge Foundation (@ukEdge) and Education and Em
Steering self-directed learning to best equip employees for the future of work
Exclusive Articles
In the world of work, skills are the number one currency. For as long
Ethnicity Pay Gap: Why mandatory reporting is important
Exclusive Articles
Recently, in a letter to the government, the Confederation of British
Assessment – Time for a rethink? In discussion with Kate Green MP
Exclusive Articles
The UK’s examination system has long been untenable, with Covid-19 h
The importance of digital literacy in academic progress
Exclusive Articles
One of the biggest impacts the pandemic has had on education is to hig

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Lee David Evans
Lee David Evans has a new avatar. 8 hours 7 minutes ago
Lee David Evans
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole has published a new article: Four in five UK employers don’t require degree qualification for entry-level roles 8 hours 26 minutes ago
Tameside College
Tameside College has published a new article: Atta impresses during prestigious work experience 8 hours 31 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5951)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page