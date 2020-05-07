What should the priorities be for the Skills Sector? Episode 11: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: Kirsty Williams - Welsh Education Secretary | Angela Middleton MBE - Founder & Owner at MiddletonMurray Group | Paige Harrison - Counsellor and Wellbeing Coordinator at Stoke on Trent College | Guglielmo Ventura - Research Assistant CVER in Education and Skills at London School of Economics | Dr Rebecca Conway - Head of Policy and Strategy at Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB)
Episode 11: What should the priorities be for the Skills Sector? Thurs 7 May
A message regarding coronavirus and the most up-to-date information on education in Wales.— Kirsty Williams (@wgmin_education) May 7, 2020
I would appreciate it if you could share to help inform others and, please, think twice before sharing information from other sources this weekend.https://t.co/dX8Cn1suGZ pic.twitter.com/QfxbGTwcMH
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
News Bulletin:
- In light of the challenges being faced by providers and employers as a result of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, ESFA are extending the transition period onto the Digital Apprenticeship service
- Low Pay Commission urges action on illegal underpayment of apprentices
- Coleg y Cymoedd rallies to support NHS in fight against COVID-19
Don't miss Episode 12: "Why bother teaching face-to-face, if online teaching is just as successful?" Mon 11 May
- Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Call: 020 32 900 111
- Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews
Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!
Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!
Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:
Advertisement