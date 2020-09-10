 
Team UK Line Up Announced For EuroSkills Competition in Graz 2021

Details
Neil Bentley-Gockmann

 

 

Team UK (@worldskillsuk) Announced 14 Competitors For #EuroSkills Competition in Graz, Austria 2021

Fourteen Perfect Professionals in ‘Epic’ Post Brexit Pressure Test

Fourteen of the UK’s best young apprentices and professionals have been selected to take on the crème de la crème of their European peers in the first big skills pressure test of the post Brexit era – EuroSkills.

Team UK – selected, trained and mentored by education and skills charity WorldSkills UK – will be heading to Austria in January (6 – 10) to do battle with more than 500 competitors from 27 countries who practice 45 different skills disciplines.

The competition in Graz, which was postponed due to the Covid crisis, is seen as an important indicator as to how the UK’s skills systems measure up against key economic competitors across Europe.

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“It’s fantastic to see such a talented group of young people selected to represent Team UK. You should all be very proud to have been picked as ambassadors for our country and to showcase the world class technical and vocational education and training on offer across the UK.

“We are committed to making sure all young people have the skills they need to succeed and so businesses have access to the talented workforce they need to thrive. As we build back better, our pioneering new T Levels, high-quality apprenticeships and further education sector will play a key role in unleashing this country’s potential and the opportunities ahead. I look forward to championing the talent and skills of our young people for many years to come.”

Team UK will compete in a broad spectrum of disciplines ranging from engineering to construction, hospitality and digital and creative.

neil bentley gockmannDr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE said:

“Forget the Euros next season, this is going to be epic, and far more fundamental to the future of our country – demonstrating the next generation is developing the skills we need to help build back better our economy and remain internationally competitive.

“There has been so much conjecture as to how the United Kingdom will fare in terms of skills performance. The competition with 27 of our near neighbours across the continent will be a brilliant benchmark and show what Team UK is made of.”

The fab fourteen have already been through an exhaustive year long process of regional competition, national finals and team selection to get to this point. Now they face months of intensive training raising standards to elite international level, under the guidance of WorldSkills UK Training Managers.

Governments and industry will be watching with interest to benchmark how well Team UK performs compared to the country’s main European competitors. At the previous EuroSkills finals, held in 2018 in Budapest – Team UK finished ninth. WorldSkills UK will use its participation in the EuroSkills Finals to direct the work of its Centre of Excellence, in partnership with NCFE, which utilises WorldSkills UK’s unique insights into European and global skills systems to mainstream excellence in skills development.

Team UK:
 
Skill
WorldSkills UK Training Manager and employer
Competitor
Age of Competitor (as of 10 September 2020)
Competitor’s Region
Competitor’s Training Provider/ Employer
Architectural Stonemasonry
Marc Pate, Self-Employed
Jordan Cliffe
20
London
Building Crafts College / Canterbury Cathedral
Chemical Laboratory Technician (demo)
Dr Dirk Wildeboer, Middlesex University
Lewis Dymock
23
Scotland
New College Lanarkshire / University of the West of Scotland
CNC Milling
Mike Watson, GKN Aerospace
Abigail Stansfield
20
North West
BAE Systems
Cooking
Sean Owens, SOFOOD Consultancy
Sam Everton
20
Wales
Pembrokeshire College / The Grove
Electronics prototyping
Steve Williams, Gower College Swansea
Rhys Watts
18
Wales
Gower College Swansea
Floristry
Laura Leong, WorldSkills UK
Hannah Beckley
19
West Midlands
Warwickshire College Group / Silver Birch Bouquets
Hairdressing
Linzi Weare, Reds Hair Company
Phoebe McLavy
21
Wales
Coleg Sir Gar / Reds Hair Salon
Industry 4.0 (demo)
Marcin Regulski, Festo Didactic
Kamil Zmich
22
Yorkshire & Humber
UTC Sheffield / Toyota Manufacturing Ltd
Industry 4.0 (demo)
Marcin Regulski, Festo Didactic
Bradley Ellison
20
Yorkshire & Humber
UTC Sheffield / SMS Machines & Automation Ltd
Joinery
Andrew Pengelly, Chichester College
Ross Fiori
20
North West
Carlisle College / Langley Furniture Works
Mechanical Engineering: CAD
Barry Skea, New College Lanarkshire
Lewis Batchelor
21
Scotland
New College Lanarkshire / Merson Group
Mechatronics
Callum Knott, Festo Didactic
Will Gale
21
East Midlands
Toyota Manufacturing Ltd
Mechatronics
Callum Knott, Festo Didactic
Josh Sibley
22
East Midlands
Toyota Manufacturing Ltd
Visual Merchandising
Julianne Lavery, University of Westminster
Greta Volungevicitue
22
Scotland
City of Glasgow College

 

