 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Education Secretary outlines new measures to help more people get the skills they need to get ahead

Details
Hits: 215
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary
Economic headwinds, technological change, redundancy, all of these can leave people wondering how they are going to get their next job, but few events have had quite such a profound impact as the Covid pandemic.

Many people’s livelihoods, the jobs they have or the ones they have been working towards, have all changed overnight as a result of the damage wreaked by the virus.

Our long-term recovery is going to depend on us helping those who need to retrain or develop new skills to do so, and quickly.

I have made it my personal mission to shift the outdated attitudes that too many people in this country subscribe to, that technical and further education is somehow worth less than getting a degree. We cannot afford this short-sighted prejudice. This country is bursting with talent but it does not always go hand-in-hand with opportunity.

The Chancellor has already taken steps to get more people back into work but we need to go further and step up our support for school leavers, particularly the forgotten 50% who do not go on to university,  who will be entering one of the toughest jobs markets for decades.

The Prime Minister will be setting out a broad vision of how we are going to make lifelong learning a reality.

Further Education is central to our mission of levelling up the country. That’s why the Prime Minister announced the ‘Opportunity Guarantee’ this summer, giving every young person the chance of an apprenticeship or an in-work placement.

I have already spoken of my intention to put further education centre stage where it rightfully belongs. We are going to make sure there is greater flexibility in both the FE and HE system to support adults who need to retrain and upskill throughout their working lives.

To get Britain moving again, we will need a workforce that has the skills the country needs and our further education reforms, including Institutes of Technology, apprenticeships and T Levels will make sure young people acquire them.

In this country we suffer from high skills shortages in technical trades - we don’t have enough builders, plumbers or pipefitters. Just to put this into perspective, our productivity levels are only 4% higher than they were in 2008. To build back better from the pandemic we will need a lot more people with these vital skills.

Apprenticeships are a crucial part of our FE reforms and the Chancellor’s unprecedented plan for jobs will make sure that it’s not just young people but adults, too, who have the chance to start one. Where apprentices are made redundant as a result of the pandemic we are offering them unparalleled help to continue their training.

Colleges need investment and support, but with the right backing we are ready to deliver on the Prime Ministerâ€™s skills speech
FE Voices
@WCollegeGroup CEO welcomes @BorisJohnson's Lifetime Skills Guarantee
Gillian Keegan pledges to eliminate racism and to address racial inequalities in FE
FE Voices
#BlackHistoryMonth - Black @FELeadership Group (BFELG) welcomes the De
Boris' Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a welcome shot in the arm for the UKâ€™s further education sector
FE Voices
@CoventryCollege preparing for acceleration of high student demand fro

Employers, especially small ones, might be nervous about taking on and training an apprentice in this climate, so we will make sure there are plenty of incentives and help for them to do so.

We will also make training for apprenticeships in sectors like construction and creative industries more flexible and we’re going to make it easier for sectors in which short work placements are commonplace to run apprenticeships, like design, film and television.

Students should not have to commit to a three-year degree in order to secure a student loan. We are therefore going to give people a lifetime skills guarantee, enabling them to study high quality courses across further and higher education at a level and time that best suits their needs. We will publish a consultation on this subject and bring forward the necessary legislation as soon as we can.

Universities already allow students to get credits towards a degree from qualifications they have taken elsewhere. We intend to make this a mainstream feature across FE and HE, and make all our new Higher Technical Qualifications easier to build on in this way.

Adults who do not have a full level 3 qualification – academic or vocational courses broadly equivalent to two A levels – will be able to go to their local FE college and take a free level 3 course. These qualifications will give them the kind of skills they need to apply for a wider variety of better paid jobs.

Technology and digital skills are playing a greater part in all our lives, so we are providing £8m to expand digital bootcamps this year in the West Midlands, Greater Manchester and Lancashire, and Liverpool City Region. These will be led by local employers and will be followed by additional camps in Leeds, the South West, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire early next year. SoS

All of these measures are going to help us build back better, and will be just part of our renewed commitment to FE that will be set out in a White Paper later this year.

There is no doubt that this the pandemic has put this country under enormous pressure. But I am confident that by supporting adults to reskill and retrain we are laying the foundation for our recovery. But more than that, we are going to come back stronger than we were before.

Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary

You may also be interested in these articles:

OFSTED TO INSPECT LEVEL 6 AND 7 APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING PROVISION FROM 1 APRIL 2021
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson formally requests @OfstedNews to inspect degree and m
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Prime Minister's plan to transform training and skills system
FE Voices
#TheSkillsToolkit - In a speech at @ExeterCollege on Tuesday morning (
Remote end-point assessments – there’s no need to be afraid
FE Voices
In the list of common phobias, examination and assessment nerves rates
PM’s plans for skills “the right first step” but more support will be needed
FE Voices
The Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, announced today (29
Colleges need investment and support, but with the right backing we are ready to deliver on the Prime Minister’s skills speech
FE Voices
@WCollegeGroup CEO welcomes @BorisJohnson's Lifetime Skills Guarantee
Gillian Keegan pledges to eliminate racism and to address racial inequalities in FE
FE Voices
#BlackHistoryMonth - Black @FELeadership Group (BFELG) welcomes the De
Boris' Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a welcome shot in the arm for the UK’s further education sector
FE Voices
@CoventryCollege preparing for acceleration of high student demand fro
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Creative thinking needed to address vast skills and jobs challenges that lie ahead
FE Voices
Following the Government "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" announcement that
Small firms welcome skills announcement from PM and Migration Advisory Committee
FE Voices
Responding to the Prime Minister’s "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" speec
Upskilling and Reskilling through Modularised Higher Education
FE Voices
Covid-19 has affected every aspect of our lives and its effect will co
Rethinking Adult Training and Retraining
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms -  In the run-up to the current crisis,
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - Long-term aim should be routing all adult funding through Individual Skills Accounts
FE Voices
In response to @BorisJohnson’s speech today (29 Sept), introducing t

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Elisabeth Adams
Elisabeth Adams has published a new article: Harrogate College launches support programme for students starting this academic year 18 minutes ago
Simon Kelleher
Simon Kelleher has published a new article: Transforming the foundations of the skills system: Radical change requires commitment 2 hours 28 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 19 hours

PREPARING FOR THE NEW STYLE OFSTED VISITS THIS AUTUMN

Overview Ofsted has now announced in detail its plans for carrying out what it calls ‘interim visits’ in the autumn period up to the end of...

  • Thursday, 22 October 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4977)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page