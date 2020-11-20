Better, Faster, Greener: A Spending Review To Level-Up Opportunities Across The UK

#BetterFasterGreener #SpendingReview from @RishiSunak - All regions and nations stand to benefit from investment as the government continues its mission to level-up the UK, spread opportunity and create jobs to drive the UK’s recovery from the Covid pandemic.

The Chancellor is expected to unveil new investment in the regions to help level-up the Department for Education level up education standards so that children and young people in every part of the country are prepared with the knowledge, skills, and qualifications they need.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to reaffirm his commitment to levelling-up by delivering a Spending Review with tens of billions of pounds of investment in infrastructure. This will include over £1.6 billion for local roads in 2021-22 to tackle potholes, congestion pinch-points and other upgrades. This is part of the government’s commitment to invest more than £600 billion over the next five years.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“We are absolutely committed to levelling-up opportunities so those living in all corners of the UK get their fair share of our future prosperity.

“All nations and regions of the UK have benefited from our unprecedented £200 billion Covid support package.

"And after a difficult year for this country, this Spending Review will help us build back better by investing over £600 billion across the UK during the next five years.”

An IFS spokesperson said:

"This year's Spending Review will not be the comprehensive, multi-year review we were originally promised, but will still contain a raft of important announcements.

"The Chancellor has big decisions to make - on funding for public services, the role of government investment in the economic recovery, the future of targets on defence and aid spending, and much else besides. The Office for Budget Responsibility will also publish a new set of forecasts for the economy and public finances, which will set the scene for economic and fiscal policy for the rest of this Parliament.

"IFS researchers will present their initial analysis of the Chancellor's announcements at an online briefing the following day, (26 Nov)."

UK Shared Prosperity Fund

At the Spending Review, the government will also publish the terms for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which will target funding at left-behind places and people in need, including towns, coastal communities and former industrial heartlands. This will include £220 million next year for local areas to pilot programmes well before investment from EU Structural Funds starts to tail off across nations.

National Infrastructure Strategy

Alongside the Spending Review, the government will publish its National Infrastructure Strategy setting out long-term ambitions to deliver on levelling up and Net Zero through targeted investments in transport, digital infrastructure, housing, energy and going green.

The National Infrastructure Strategy will make a massive down-payment on a number of flagship infrastructure programmes, including fibre broadband, flood defences and key transport schemes. This builds on the £8.6 billion package that the government brought forward in the summer on decarbonisation, infrastructure and maintenance projects. This strategy will include continued work as part of Project Speed to deliver infrastructure projects, better, faster and greener.

Changes to the Green Book

The Treasury will also unveil refreshed Green Book guidance to Whitehall that will better link projects and programmes to government objectives, including on levelling up and Net Zero, and for the first time will require the consideration of regional impacts that policies have on places.

Changes to the Green Book will support levelling up by ensuring that projects are being assessed first and foremost on how well they deliver policy objectives rather than focusing on a purely economic assessment that doesn’t consider who benefits. And for the first time, business cases for all proposals will have to set out how they will impact different places, aligning with relevant local strategies and major interventions in the area.

Treasury to set up Northern headquarters

To ensure that government policies that have the most impact on levelling-up are created by those living in communities outside of London and the South East, the Treasury will set up its Northern headquarters next year and will announce the location in the coming weeks. This is part of a wider work that will see thousands of civil servants move to the regions and nations of the UK.

The government is committed to relocating 22,000 roles out of London and the South East by 2030 and will make progress against this target in the next financial year through investment in the Government Hubs and departmental relocation programmes.

The Public Value Framework, which ensures public money is spent in the best possible way, will ensure Whitehall delivers on the priority to level-up by agreeing the following priority outcomes for departments:

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government raise productivity and empower places through devolution so everyone can benefit from levelling up;

The Department for Education level up education standards so that children and young people in every part of the country are prepared with the knowledge, skills, and qualifications they need;

The Department for Transport improve connectivity across the United Kingdom and help grow the economy in the regions by enhancing the transport network so it delivers a service that is on time and on budget; and

The Department for International Trade deliver increased economic growth to all the nations and regions of the UK through attracting and retaining inward investment.