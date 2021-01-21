Skills for Jobs White Paper is launched - Sector Response

Reforms will enshrine the flagship Lifetime Skills Guarantee so everyone can get the skills they need, when they need them, and secure jobs with higher wages that support the economy

Employers will be at the heart of the system, helping to develop tailored plans that will meet local skills needs and co-designing high quality technical education

The Strategic Development Fund will invite proposals for College Business Centres. Located within existing colleges, these new Centres will support growth and innovation in key sectors of the local and national economy. They will focus on supporting local businesses to increase their levels of innovation and productivity by better meeting and driving demand for technical skills; by harnessing business intelligence to improve education provision; by supporting employers to understand how investment in skills, new technology and innovative practices can drive increased productivity; and by nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

Meanwhile, Skills Bootcamps - free, flexible courses of just 12-16 weeks - are giving adults the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer. A Lifelong Loan Entitlement will also make it easier for adults and young people to study more flexibly, which can be used over their lifetime and for modules of a course.

The measures announced today will put an end to the illusion that a degree is the only route to success and a good job, and that further and technical education is the second-class option. Instead, they will supercharge further and technical education, realigning the whole system around the needs of employers, so that people are trained for the skills gaps that exist now, and in the future, in sectors the economy needs, including construction, digital, clean energy and manufacturing.

New Build Back Better Business Council

The drive to place employers at the heart of the skills system comes as the Prime Minister launches a new Build Back Better Business Council. The new group will see business leaders work directly with government to fuel the Covid-19 economic recovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“Our Lifetime Skills Guarantee means that everyone will be given the chance to get the skills they need, right from the very start of their career.

‘In the years ahead, the reforms we have announced today will deliver high quality technical education across the country – and help people retrain and secure better paid jobs.

‘That way when we have beaten Covid-19 we can put rocket boosters under our recovery and Build Back Better.’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Our reforms to post-16 education will focus on the skills people and business need for our economy to grow. As we recover from the pandemic, our Lifetime Skills Guarantee will ensure everyone has the confidence and opportunity to gain the skills they need to progress at any stage of their lives.

“These reforms are at the heart of our plans to build back better, ensuring all technical education and training is based on what employers want and need, whilst providing individuals with the training they need to get a well-paid and secure job, no matter where they live, and in the sectors that are critical to our future economic success.”

Chair of the Education Select Committee, Robert Halfon MP said:

"The proposals from the Prime Minister and Department for Education mark a sea-change in Government thinking on skills.

"These plans will help address our skills deficit, by boosting the accessibility of technical qualifications and training, alongside the Lifetime Skills Guarantee.

"It meets the needs of businesses in creating an employed-led system, working with FE, to design qualifications and ensure funding follows employer requirements. It is hugely welcome that new funding will be made available in areas where colleges work with employers to transform their local skills offering.

"It will also give those from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to climb the skills ladder of opportunity, through flexible learning and training, as well as easier access to finance and careers advice.

"Build back better, clearly means building back a skills nation. I am really excited by these plans and look forward to discussing them further in our Education Select Committee."

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, said:

“We look forward to working with the government to implement this positive vision for a substantial expansion of the employer-led system across technical education.

“Huge progress has already been made in improving quality of skills training thanks to the thousands of employers who work with the Institute. We will keep working to develop a system that supports everyone to gain the skills they need for successful careers. Technical education has a key role to play in getting the economy back on its feet post pandemic.”

Sector Response to the Skills for Jobs White Paper

David Hughes, Chief Executive of Association of Colleges, said:

“This is an ambitious package of measures which can deliver a significant shift in how we support the lifelong education and skills needs of more than half the population and ensure that employers have the skilled people they need. With funding over the coming years to match the welcome policy shifts, this should rebalance the education and skills system to make it work for everyone.

"I’m delighted that this puts skills at the heart of the pandemic build back, and recognises the vital role that colleges and further education will play in levelling up for people and places whilst tackling longstanding concerns about stagnating productivity. Colleges have shown throughout the pandemic an unerring focus on the students, employers and communities they serve – this package shows that the government trusts them to deliver an ambitious and much-needed boost to skills which are vital for our changing economy and labour markets.”

Amanda Melton CBE, Member of the Independent Commission on the College of the Future and Principal and Chief Executive of Nelson and Colne College Group:

“The UK Government’s commitment to reshaping the skills system marks the first time in many years that English colleges are put front and centre of major policy reform proposals. Today’s Skills for Jobs White Paper represents a vital opportunity for a brighter future for the many people, communities and businesses colleges support, with colleges recognised as vehicles to build back better.

“For too long English colleges’ role in the education and training system and in supporting people with the skills they need has been undervalued and underfunded. The clear commitment to bolstering further and technical education means that more people will be able to get the skills they need for good jobs and businesses will plug skills gaps. Colleges are well placed to deliver growth in higher technical education and are ready for the transformation required to keep up with the changing world of work.

“To maximise the role of colleges, routes into learning have to be clearer, more flexible and accessible to everyone, from any background and no matter their age. That’s why the proposal for a Lifelong Loan Entitlement is an important commitment to giving people the skills they need in a way that suits them with adequate and flexible finance.

“It’s been clear from our work over the past two years that the college sector is willing and able to do much more for people, productivity and place – with the right support and investment from government. I know that people right across the sector are keen to continue leading this conversation – ultimately to ensure that we ensure the quality, capability and capacity of English colleges to deliver what we need from them to create a sustainable, fair and prosperous future.”

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute said:

“The Government is right to focus on vocational education and learning and this White Paper contains many sensible measures. However, for the reality to match the rhetoric we need significant and sustained increases in investment, after a decade of cuts that have left millions fewer adults taking part in learning.

“A single White Paper can’t solve decades of challenges, so these announcements must only be the start of the change we need. The scale of the challenge to increase the poor availability of apprenticeships for young people, help the nine million adults who have low basic skills, and support people to retrain during longer working lives demands much greater action.

“To avoid this White Paper becoming yet another footnote in the history of skills policy, we’ll need to be more radical and the Government will need to back its vision with long-term investment.”

Tom Bewick, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) comments:

“The Federation cautiously welcomes the publication of the Skills for Jobs White Paper.

"The narrative helps frame a direction of travel for how the skills sector will evolve and need to respond post-Covid, particularly as we build a more dynamic economy based on higher levels of productivity and skills.

“We also note the government’s interim response to the Augar Review. For that reason, this White Paper is perhaps not quite as comprehensive as it could have been in terms of covering the range of transformational reforms of post-compulsory tertiary education that the review panel envisaged. Flexible loans, for example, won’t kick in until after the next general election. Overall, what has been announced today is very much a restatement of what has already been agreed — a useful 'work in progress'.

“The Lifetime Skills Guarantee at Level 3 is very welcome, but it is currently too narrow in scope. We need to see a much wider array of qualifications and flexible credentials being made available at all levels to help meet the needs of both employers and learners. The government’s current approach to reform of post-16 is one of restricting learner choice; as well as adversely affecting provider flexibility to meet the needs of some of the most disadvantaged groups in our society. The regulator, Ofqual, made a similar set of points only this week.”

“We look forward to the outcome of the Comprehensive Spending Review for the more “revolutionary” aspects of what was promised previously, in terms of better supporting individuals who will experience several career changes throughout their lives in future. We’re not quite there yet with this White paper, as it falls quite a bit short of helping to achieve a more cradle to grave, universalist, approach to lifelong learning.”

Jane Hickie, managing director, Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said:

“The government has adopted the right approach to reform bearing in mind that we are in an economic recession. The emphasis should be on learners finding jobs or retraining.

“Independent training providers have led the way in the growth of apprenticeships and they are also major drivers of provision in traineeships, study programmes, ESF projects and adult education. Therefore the proposals for chamber-led Local Skills Improvement Plans for programmes other than apprenticeships need careful unpicking and piloting, involving all the key stakeholders.

“The reforms for careers advice, especially in relation to the Baker Clause, receive an unreserved welcome from AELP. The extension of the Baker Clause’s scope to Year 7 pupils is fantastic because this will help raise awareness about apprenticeships further and address issues such gender stereotyping in certain professions.

“Strengthened accountability for provider performance is supported but we have been here a few times before. We have always supported provider accountability for performance and this remains an important part of sector management to ensure that good performance is rewarded. We hope that real teeth are evident from now in tackling poor quality and that a good track record of delivery is properly recognised in future contract awards, whether the funding system is local or national.

“AELP and its members looks forward to playing a full part in taking the proposed reforms forward.”

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group, said:

"The shift in emphasis for the FE Whitepaper towards a Skills for JobsWhite Paper is a positive move by the Government in that it at least recognises the clear connection between skills development and progress into meaningful employment. However, it’s disappointing that today is focusing on existing announcements instead of a clear vision for how we can collectively reimagine FE for the future.

"Covid-19 has brought into sharp focus the importance of digital learning – so why then, would we choose to focus investment right now on renovating buildings, when this money could be put to much better use by investing in a broader range of flexible, digitally delivered learning to deliver an anytime, anyplace, anywhere approach?

"Where we do agree with the Government is around the fundamental role FE has to play in delivering the skills pipeline of essential talent this country needs today, to grow back from Covid-19 and for years to come, so we can power our recovery and to fill skills gaps and get our economy firing on all cylinders. But for it to play this role effectively, we need to devolve more power to the regions to decide on the skills interventions most needed to support local jobs markets.

"I am cautiously optimistic about the nod towards more regional autonomy set out in the whitepaper and I hope the College Business Centres will be given the power to decide and act on what works best for local skills needs, working directly with local employers. However, college-based training will not work for everyone, we need flexible funding and a vision that encompasses flexible, digital delivery that is able to take learning to the people.

"There does appear to be a recognition that the existing top-down funding and policy regime does not match the reality of our increasingly disparate, national economy and we would welcome any moves to give more autonomy to regional administrations to be able to implement bottom-up solutions to meet local skills and employment challenges.

"Yet what we aren’t seeing today is a Government seizing the opportunity to act quickly and be bold, taking this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create an FE education system that is fit for purpose and can truly fulfil its role to help get people back into work and create a culture of lifelong learning and nor has it gone anywhere close to connecting the dots between FE and HE, as was so well articulated in the previous Augur report – this is again another missed opportunity”

Professor Tim Blackman, Vice-Chancellor, The Open University said:

“The Open University welcomes today’s proposals to put academic and technical education in England on an equal footing and create greater flexibility in how students can learn with a new Lifelong Loan Entitlement.

“The introduction of Local Skills Improvement Plans is a welcome step forward and the OU looks forward to playing a full part working with colleges to create more opportunities for skilled and professional employment. With our unrivalled ability to offer courses using digital media and online, and students across the UK, we can ensure that the new measures have reach and impact.

“Plans to reform the student finance system to support flexible module-by-module study over a working lifetime, whether a degree or higher technical qualifications, are a significant step forward. It will be important, however, that this ensures that all learners, regardless of age or whether on an online or face-to-face course, have access to maintenance support for their day-to-day living costs while they study.

“Never in recent times has a bold plan for skills and local economic development been more needed. The Government has announced consultations on further related matters and we welcome the opportunity to help shape England’s new tertiary education landscape.”

Salsabil Elmegri, NUS Vice President for Further Education, said:

“A lifelong learning loan is a very positive step in creating an education system that is truly lifelong, accessible and funded. But if we are to allow people to upskill and retrain for the new economy we need to increase availability of maintenance funding for students and provide grants for learning.

“Proposals around targeting funding towards ‘high-quality’ education will need to be looked at in detail and the government must recognise the contribution that students in all forms of education make to society. Many students will go on to start their own businesses and help to reboot our economy. It would also be telling if this government has chosen to prioritise subjects that tend to be male-dominated.

“It is disappointing that the government has chosen to put employers right at the centre of this plan but have found no place for those most integral to our education system – the students themselves. The Student voice is essential for creating an education system that works for all, and this is a missed opportunity to promote that.”

The Careers & Enterprise Company has welcomed the Government’s Skills for Jobs White Paper

John Yarham, Interim CEO of the Careers & Enterprise Company (The CEC) said:

“The Skills for Jobs White Paper sets a clear strategy and direction for the future of careers education for young people in England. It recognises the positive progress made and builds on the firm foundations that are in place.

“Careers Hubs, Careers Leaders in schools and colleges and the dynamic partnership between employers and education will be front and centre of driving careers education across the country. This infrastructure, pioneered by The CEC over recent years, is at the heart of future careers education development and delivery.

“The role of employers is vital in building on the objective of creating greater parity of esteem between technical, vocational and academic pathways. Not only will this improve the quantity and quality of our skills base but will expand choice and equity in outcomes for young people.

“Careers education is pivotal in helping our next generation make informed choices as they move from education into employment – raising ambition, aspiration and levelling up opportunity. It will play a critical role in our recovery from the pandemic and our future competitiveness.

“We look forward to working with Government, stakeholders and our partners in taking forward this work, putting these plans into action and providing greater opportunity for our young people to make the most of their talents.”

Professor Ewart Keep, Co-Director of SKOPE and Emeritus Professor in the Department of Education, University of Oxford, and Commissioner on the Independent Commission on the College of the Future, said:

“Colleges dedicate significant time and resources to supporting businesses up and down this nation. With the White Paper’s proposals - from College Business Centres to Local Skills Plan - they have a chance to do even more to boost jobs and productivity.

“Putting employers at the heart of the system also means colleges working together in a coordinated approach met by universities. Local plans would mean that the skills system can together even better deliver on skills needs that are reflective of and reactive to local needs.

“To take full advantage of the transformational potential of colleges these reforms must be met in the long-term with meaningful and sustainable investment so that they empower people with opportunities for lifelong learning and support, to boost productivity, and to strengthen every community’s sense of place.

“As we have said in our recent reports, the process is important - and has to reflect a more collaborative approach, with the government seeing colleges as strategic partners in their own future.”

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

"We welcome the focus on driving up the quality of teaching and training to better prepare young people to meet employer and economic development needs. This is vital as we look towards a skills-led recovery.

But as the Education Secretary acknowledges, other major competitor global economies are ahead of us in valuing high quality skills to help drive their competitiveness and productivity.

"Our work on international skills benchmarking shows that the UK has been falling behind, so we have to up our game to help businesses better compete and support global trade ambitions.

"Driving forward the development of high quality skills to support key sectors will not only help attract more economic inward investment in potential growth areas of the economy, like green tech, digital and advanced manufacturing, but also help create high quality jobs for the next generation.

"Young people and their parents must have faith that the system will prepare them for rewarding, sustainable careers. Teaching standards are at the heart of this and it is good to see the Government recognise the new WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence as a pathfinder using world-class training methods for tens of thousands of students as part of the drive to improve quality.

“Our skills and insight makes us uniquely placed to make a significant contribution to help deliver this ambitious package of reforms.”

David Russell, Chief Executive of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), said:

“We are very pleased to see the White Paper published, setting out a supportive ambition for the FE sector and giving such prominence to the quality of teaching.

"We will work with the Government and our partners to consider how best to respond positively to these opportunities with our plans for workforce development support for the sector over the next year and beyond.”

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE said:

"NCFE welcomes the continued recognition that technical and vocational learning is both central to the future health of the economy, as well as the career and life opportunities of an increasingly broad range of people throughout their lifetimes.

"Faster than ever changes to our labour market mean that the government’s commitment to financial support for a lifetime of learning is much needed, particularly to ensure that those most disadvantaged in society have the means and opportunity to secure good, fulfilling work via access to high quality, flexible learning.

"We look forward to continuing our work with government on a variety of reform programmes, where we will play our part in ensuring that the diverse needs of learners are fully understood and met, alongside facilitating the engagement of employers in helping to shape technical and vocational education for the future.

"As a particular highlight, it is hugely encouraging to see a focus on investing in further improving the quality of our educators, as it is our belief that our frontline workforce is singularly the most important factor in delivering transformational learning experiences for all of those who engage in technical education.

"As we look forward to a post-pandemic world, we remain hopeful that the recognition that further technical education is currently receiving for powering productivity and boosting social mobility, will be backed up by the level of investment that will enable us to create a truly world class technical education system in England."

Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President for BTEC and Apprenticeships at Pearson, said:

“We fully support the government’s ambition and commitment to raising the status of technical and vocational education. The FE White Paper published today sets out some welcome major changes to the sector, such as The Lifetime Skills guarantee - against a backdrop of rapid change, lifelong learning will be crucial in supporting both social and economic prosperity.

"However, while the sector needs to flex and adapt, we should be mindful of disrupting or damaging what works well within our existing system – in particular the broad range of high quality and valuable qualifications which have supported access and progress for a diverse group of learners over a number of years. Post-16, 40% of students take A levels, while 60% pursue a vocational or work-based pathway. We need to maintain the choice for this group between the early specialisation that T levels offer, and broader, career-focused qualifications such as BTEC.”

David Robinson, Director of Post-16 and Skills at the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said:

“It is encouraging to see such a strong focus in the government’s White Paper on reskilling, employer engagement and improving the quality and status of technical routes.

“The government is right to place further education and skills at the heart of its post-covid recovery strategy, but for these ambitions to be realised its plans must be backed up with sufficient levels of funding. A more enduring financial settlement will help to ensure that it can deliver genuine quality throughout the further education sector and offer support to those young people and adults pursuing these pathways – including support with maintenance costs.”

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“After a decade of reducing opportunities, the Conservatives have finally acknowledged the importance of further education to individuals, employers, and our economy, but these measures will not reverse the damage of a decade of their incompetence.

“Labour has repeatedly said that giving people the ability to retrain and upskill is essential for securing our economy and rebuilding our country.

“But the reality is that millions of people need training opportunities now, not in a matter of months or years, and the Government must act urgently to get them the support they need.”

Jo Grady, general secretary, UCU said:

"Sadly, this white paper is likely to be remembered as a sorely missed opportunity to create a world class further education system. The government says it will launch a new economic dawn for the country, and that outstanding college teachers will be recruited to give young people the best possible education. But any new recruitment drives are doomed to fail without an increase in staff pay and improvements to working conditions. If the government really wants to attract new industry talent to work in colleges, its priority must be to close the £9000 gap between college and school teachers.

"The white paper does nothing to address the failed experiment of incorporation, where a combination of needless competition, fragmentation and drastic underfunding has left colleges and communities poorer. Colleges must be back brought back into national ownership so we can ensure a more accountable and strategic approach which focuses resources towards staff and students.

"Although the white paper does recognise the need for more stable long-term funding in the sector, it is concerning that the government is planning to load students with even more debt by extending loans in further education. Education is a public good and should be publicly funded.

"The focus throughout the white paper is on employers rather than staff and students, but the value of education is not just whether it fills skill gaps and improves productivity. Indeed, as the government seeks to deal with the long-term fallout from the current public health crisis it is disappointing to see such little focus on the wider benefits of lifelong learning for mental health, wellbeing and community cohesion. The government must take a much wider view of the purposes of teaching and learning. That expansive understanding - not simply the demands of employers - should be what informs teacher education for the sector."

The Black FE Leadership Group (BFELG) said:

"The Black FE Leadership Group (BFELG) welcomes the ambition of the Skills for Jobs White Paper and the commitment of much-needed additional investment into FE. We endorse the focus on supporting individuals to train for high quality jobs, attracting new talent to the sector and ensuring all communities gain through UK’s economic recovery.

"At the same time, the implementation of the White Paper must be cognisant to the support needed by those communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19. We recognise the importance of employers enacting their responsibilities for ensuring diversity in the workforce, they can do this by addressing historically low participation rates amongst black and minority ethnic people on apprenticeship and other vocational and technical pathways. Practical action is urgently needed to ensure both the development and representation of black talent at all levels of FE. Only then, will we make the most of an increasingly ethnically diverse Post-Brexit Britain."

Matt Waddup, convenor Right2Learn campaign said:

“What our communities desperately needed from the White Paper was a serious new strategy to enable access to learning for millions whose futures have been blighted by the economic impact of Covid-19. What we have instead is a series of half baked, recooked and barely joined up initiatives which, taken together, completely fail to meet the challenge of the times we are living through.”

“Right2Learn has called upon government to come up with a coherent plan which breaks down barriers within education, integrates services together, empowers local communities to improve access to learning, tackles inequality and increases investment substantially. Yet the White Paper, after months of hype, represents a damp squib. “



Charlotte Alldritt, Director of Centre for Progressive Policy commented:

“It is encouraging to see the government put the skills system at the centre of the economic recovery from Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, CPP has argued that the reskilling of workers who lose their jobs will be critical to building back better. This white paper sets out some welcome steps towards achieving this, including greater collaboration between colleges and businesses at the local level.

"However, the white paper is a missed opportunity to address some longstanding challenges facing technical and vocational education, especially in terms of investment. For decades, an underfunded and undervalued system has underdelivered for learners and businesses alike.

"Now is time to put the skills system on a firm financial footing, fit to respond not just to the current crisis, but to a range of future micro and macro shocks, from automation to climate change. While today’s white paper will boost our economic recovery from Covid-19, the wait goes on for a truly transformational long-term deal for skills which plays an essential part in levelling up the UK and making inclusive economic growth a reality.”

Ian Pretty, Chief Executive at Collab Group, said:

"We welcome the long-awaited Skills for Jobs White Paper. Collab Group and our member colleges support the direction of travel that the white paper sets out.

"It is encouraging to see the central role that Government sees technical and professional education playing in addressing our national challenges.

"Collab Group and our member colleges are enthusiastic about working in collaboration with Government to develop these proposals in the months ahead."

Stephen Isherwood, Chief Executive of Institute of Student Employers (ISE) said:

“We welcome these plans to put employers at the heart of the system, but we have to ensure that it is fully funded and supported.

“Employers are engaged with apprenticeships, but the current system is not working for them and needs reform. So far government rhetoric on vocational education and apprenticeship has been accompanied by bureaucracy and too many policy changes. This has resulted in a decline in apprenticeship numbers, rather than an increase.

“While the paper expresses a desire to reform the system, the government needs to be clear on its plans for Post-16 and Post-18 education funding.

“It is essential that changes to the system are gradual and done with careful employer consultation.”

Nick Hillman, Director, HEPI, said: