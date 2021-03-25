 
Transforming skills system is key to unlocking Northern Ireland’s potential


Transforming skills system is key to unlocking Northern Ireland’s potential

In the wake of the pandemic and as Northern Ireland works to re-ignite its economy, a new report from experts in education and business is arguing for a bold acceleration of measures to better capitalise on the power of colleges. They believe this will support the economically inactive and drive a more prosperous and innovative future. 

The Northern Ireland College of the Future report argues that colleges are the vehicles to regionally balance the economy, support businesses to adapt to a green and digital economy and provide better skills opportunities for those out of work. It adds that to deliver on a higher ambition for skills, recognition of their unique role and sustainable investment are needed.

As Learning & Work Institute reported recently, on current trajectories Northern Ireland stands to lag further behind on learning and skills and could have the fourth highest proportion of low qualified people out of 16 OECD countries by 2030.

Today’s report from the Independent Commission on the College of the Future recognises the challenges facing the labour market, now and in the future. It affirms and builds on the detailed analysis from the OECD last summer, supporting the direction of travel in Northern Ireland but calling for a fundamental shift in the role of colleges within the education and skills system and how colleges work collaboratively with schools and universities. 

In anticipation of the Executive’s Skills Strategy consultation, the commission is calling for the Executive to put colleges at the heart of economic policy. The group of experts believe that by implementing their recommendations it would kick-start the Northern Ireland recovery and deliver a joined-up approach on jobs, the green transition, and social inclusion.

Main recommendations for the college of the future in Northern Ireland include: 

  1. Establishing a central oversight body and a skills advisory board to support the effective implementation, coordination, and oversight of a higher ambition for skills.
  2. Developing a single governance structure across Northern Ireland colleges to streamline accountability and funding and maximise the impact of colleges across all aspects of the Northern Ireland economy and society.
  3. Investing sustainably in colleges to (a) redress historical inequalities between college funding and that of schools and universities, and to (b) maximise colleges’ contribution to business and community support through uncoupling funding from the headcount of individual students.
  4. Committing to a statutory right to lifelong learning to ensure that everyone can access learning when they need it and developing and implementing a digital action plan with a network of ‘community hubs’ to address digital exclusion.
  5. Defining what colleges and universities deliver to avoid unnecessary competition and duplication and to allow for the improvement of curriculum pathways, progression routes and careers advice and guidance across schools, colleges and universities.

9 Recommendations for a nation-specific post 16 education and skills strategy in Northern Ireland

Recommendation 1 – Strategic oversight

Recommendation 2 – A Single Coherent College Structure

Recommendation 3 – Creating an Integrated Tertiary System

Recommendation 4 – Funding and Accountability

Recommendation 5 – A statutory right to lifelong learning

Recommendation 6 – Digital transformation

Recommendation 7 – Shared Services

Recommendation 8 – 14-19 Education

Recommendation 9 – College workforce and leadership

The Commission has learnt a significant amount from the college system in Northern Ireland in its pursuit of setting a common vision for the future of colleges across the UK’s four nations.

It argues that the previous restructuring of the college network, and its close alignment with the Department for the Economy in delivering the Executive’s policy, agenda means that colleges play a more developed role in wider economic development and regeneration than other systems in the UK. 

