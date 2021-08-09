A-level Results Day 2021 and Vocational Results Day 2021 - Sector Reaction

#ResultsDay2021 (A-Level and Vocational Results day /#BTECResults)

Tuesday 10th August 2021 is Results day for A-Levels and Vocational Qualifications. This week is #ResultsWeek as Tuesday 10th August is A-Level and Vocational Qualifications and Thursday 12th August is GCSE results day.

More than 200,000 students will collect AS and A level results on Tuesday 10th August.

More than 340,000 vocational and technical qualifications awarded to students

Due to the Covid pandemic, grades were awarded around Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs). Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson announced in January 2021 that Teacher Assessment, not Algorithms will be used to assess grades in 2021, after the 'mutant algorithm' used for assessment in 2020 caused a lot of disruption to the 2020 results day.

Teachers have assessed the standard at which students were performing based only on what they had been taught so far. There was no minimum amount of content required, this means that schools/colleges that had not covered all of the content would not be disadvantaged. Teachers’ judgements would have been based on a range of evidence relating to the subject content that your teachers have delivered, either in the classroom or via remote learning:

Work that had already been completed in class (virtual or physical)

Mock exam results

Homework

In-class tests

There was also a quality assurance process in place, with all grades being checked by schools – and one in five schools having a sample of their grades checked by exam boards – helping to give students, parents, colleges, universities and employers confidence in grades.

Non-exam assessment (NEA) work or coursework, including for Project qualifications, would have continued, wherever possible. Teachers marked NEA and it contributed to learners overall grade, whether or not it had been completed.

For AS and A level art and design, the grade was based on a learners portfolio only, whether or not this was finished and for GCSE English language, GCSE modern foreign languages and A level sciences (biology, chemistry, physics and geology), schools and colleges submitted a separate grade or result for the spoken language or practical skills tested, based on work completed by a learner.

Vocational and technical qualifications

For many qualifications, teacher judgement will have played a central role – more so in some qualifications than others. Where possible some exams and assessments, went ahead this year either remotely, or in person where it was safe to do so. Gavin Williamson advised colleges and schools to complete January 2021 exams if they judged it right to do so.

Appeals

A student unhappy with their grade should submit an appeal to their college, so that they could check whether an administrative error had been made. If a centre does find an error in the grade submitted, they can submit a revised grade for the board to consider. If a centre does not believe an error had been made, the centre will appeal to the exam board on the student’s behalf, and will be supported to do so.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Students have worked very hard in what has been an extraordinary and challenging year, and each and every one of them should feel incredibly proud of their achievements. We should all celebrate their resilience and ability to overcome adversity.

“Teachers and staff have ensured that, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, all students are able to get grades this year and so can take their next steps and make their choices about further study or entering the workplace.

“I am hugely grateful to teachers and also parents for supporting our young people in progressing to the next stage in their lives with confidence."

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said:

“Results day is the culmination of years of schooling and dedication and I want to congratulate students, teachers and parents on all their hard work.

“Despite the challenges of the last 18 months, students will today receive a qualification that carries weight and acts as a passport to wherever they want to go, whether that be to university, or into further education and apprenticeships.”

Sector Response to #ResultsDay2021

Commenting ahead of A-level results day, Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter, said:

"More than any other year, we must do all we can to ensure that the A-level results are fair to all pupils irrespective of what school they happen to attend or where they come from.

"A number of factors are likely to conspire to make it even harder for less privileged students to compete on a level playing field, from larger learning loss suffered during the pandemic, to the inevitable variation in teacher assessments by different schools, to the chances of appealing against grades, to the increasing competition for degree places fuelled by grade inflation."

This week A-Level and GCSE students will be receiving their results. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the largest school leadership union NAHT, said:

“All students receiving their results this week deserve our congratulations. This is the culmination of a huge amount of work in the most challenging of circumstances. Students have shown great resilience and determination this year. For each individual student, their grades are a passport to the next phase of their education, training or employment.

“Students, parents, education providers and employers have every reason to be confident in this year’s results, even though there have been no exams. This year’s grades are based on students’ actual work, assessed by their teachers, moderated and quality assured. There are no algorithms this year, just human effort and human expert judgement.

“Talk of grade inflation is unhelpful. The results in 2021 cannot be easily compared to any other year. The methods used to generate them are very different to normal years when exams take place, and even to the processes used to award grades in 2020. The grades awarded in 2021 are a holistic judgement based on work which students have produced.

“These evidence-based decisions are very different to the normal way grades are awarded through exams. Many students will be able to demonstrate higher levels of attainment through shorter assessments taken throughout their course than in an exam on one particular day in June. Students should be confident that they are getting the grades they deserve and that reflect the standard of achievement they have demonstrated.

“In making any comparisons, between years or between different groups of students, care must be taken not to come to quick and simplistic conclusions for differences. Differences in results between types of school or groups of students are very complex issues and, in the circumstances, will reflect issues of educational inequality which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Government and Ofqual made the policy decisions and exam boards created the detailed guidance on awarding grades this year. Schools and colleges implemented those processes with professionalism and integrity. It was obvious to schools and colleges last summer that contingency arrangements would be needed in 2021, and yet it took until the end of March to produce the details for generating grades in the absence of exams. School and college staff are to be commended for the way they have managed to bring a sense of calm and rigour to proceedings. The government’s contribution was to create an unnecessary layer of risk and instability by failing to act swiftly enough.”

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, commenting ahead of students receiving their A-level and BTEC results, said:

"Students have worked incredibly hard in extraordinary circumstances and should be proud of the results they are receiving today.

“They have done this in spite of a Conservative government which has let them down at every turn and shown no ambition for their futures.

“Labour is calling for all students getting results to be supported by a Next Step Guarantee so no young person loses out on future opportunities because of Conservative chaos.”

Association of Employment and Learning Providers research director Paul Warner said:

"AELP wants to see more apprenticeship opportunities available to young people who are receiving their A level and GCSE results. The increased employer incentives, announced in the Budget for all-age apprenticeships, have had a positive effect on apprenticeship numbers but are due to expire at the end of September. For students considering their options, now is the time for the government to extend these incentives, specifically targeting them to increase opportunities for young people.

"Programme starts on apprenticeships for 19 to 24 year olds dropped by a fifth in the first year after the apprenticeship levy was introduced in 2017* and with the additional impact of the pandemic, they are now barely half the level that they were in 2016. Degree apprenticeships are an increasingly popular option because degree apprentices earn while they learn and end up with no student debt, but the number of opportunities are dependent however on employers making offers available via a university and the great majority of the training takes place on the job. It will be a while yet before they become more widely available.

"Unfortunately, as recent UCAS research has shown, too many school and college students are simply not made aware of apprenticeships and their benefits while they are still studying. Schools are required by law (the so-called Baker Clause) to invite local employers and apprenticeship training providers to come and speak to pupils about apprenticeships but compliance is generally poor. The government therefore needs in its Skills and Post-16 Education Bill to take tougher formal action against non-compliance."

*There was a 13% fall in starts for 16 to 18 year olds in the same period

Commenting on the publication of level 2 and level 3 qualification results this week, the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) Chief Executive, Tom Bewick, said:

“On behalf of the Federation, I would like to congratulate all learners across the UK who have received their level 2 or level 3 qualification results. I hope you’re proud of your significant achievement and can now take the next step in your journey – whether that’s into further education or the world of work.

“While many learners will use their results to get into university later this year, many others will take a different path. We welcome the recent commitment from UCAS to improve information and their services for those seeking to progress from level 3 study to an apprenticeship instead of a traditional university degree.

“Unlike GCSE and A Levels, vocational and technical qualification results are released throughout the year to meet the needs of a broad range of learners and employers. While the spotlight isn’t always on achievement outside of ‘results days’, we must celebrate the accomplishments of every learner who has completed a qualification or apprenticeship this year - overcoming national lockdowns and closures to schools, colleges, training providers and workplaces.

“In addition to the determination shown by learners, the many thousands of educational successes this year were made possible by the hard work and commitment of teachers, tutors, assessors, support staff and colleagues at awarding organisations and EPAOs. Thank you to them all for their expertise and dedication.”

David Phillips, MD City & Guilds said: “We would like to offer our congratulations to all of our learners and our centres today.

“After another disrupted year thanks to the impact of Covid19, those receiving their results should feel hugely proud of their achievements, as should the teachers, assessors and instructors that have worked so hard to deliver teaching, training and assessment in unprecedented circumstances.

“Throughout the pandemic we have worked closely with the Department for Education, the various regulators, other awarding organisations and our centres to ensure our assessments could be delivered enabling learners to get the grades they deserve despite the disruption.

“We would like to thank all those involved in ensuring that we have been able to continue to award qualifications to our learners throughout the pandemic, enabling them to progress with their careers and further studies.”

Russell Hobby, CEO of Teach First, said:

“Congratulations to pupils receiving their A-level results today and thank you to the teachers, staff and parents who have supported them through such an extended period of disruption and difficulty.

“But while today will be a cause for celebration for many, we must remember that those from disadvantaged backgrounds will be fair less likely to receive grades which truly reflect their potential. They simply aren’t born with the same opportunities and this inequality continues throughout childhood. It’s not their fault and it isn’t fair.

"To tackle this once and for all, we must prioritise investment in schools in low-income areas to build a fairer, thriving society – so every child has the chance to receive the grades that truly reflect their potential.”

Hengjie Wang, CEO and co-founder of Kami said:

“It's been a really tough year for A Level students – having to learn in and out of the classroom – and looking ahead it is still unclear whether that uncertainty will continue. Seeing off this class of students, the attention now turns to the next school year, and many will be keen to ensure that they are better prepared for the new term than when the first lockdown hit back in March. There is no question that the remote learning experience relies on technology, but what needs more recognition is that right now this is in stark contrast to the current paper-based education system in classrooms, giving more room for learning to be disrupted.

“Thinking beyond the pandemic, our recent research showed significant concern from teachers that the paper heavy in-classroom experience - that looks the same as it did back in the 90s in places - will not prepare students for the digital-based careers they will soon enter into. That’s why while learning and teaching under these circumstances is, obviously, not ideal – there are benefits. Those who have embraced digital tools – be it devices or software - have found that it increased engagement from pupils, that it helped deliver more personalised learning and made tracking progress easier. By investing in the right tools and software, schools can help deliver more relevant learning experiences both long term, and whether students are in or out the classroom".