Information for academies about how to claim for national non-domestic rates (NNDR).
The online form is available for academies to claim funding for national non-domestic rates (NNDR). You can use the form to make claims for the following financial years:
- 2014 to 2015
- 2015 to 2016
- 2016 to 2017
- 2017 to 2018
- 2018 to 2019
- 2019 to 2020
- 2020 to 2021
- 2021 to 2022
If your provider’s conversion date falls within a financial year then you will be able to claim from the date of conversion to the end of March of that year.
To make a claim, access the service using your DfE sign-in account. This is provided as part of the academy conversion process. If you have not received your DfE sign-in details you need to register for an account. Once you have a DfE Sign-in account you need to request access to this service: Academy national non-domestic rates (NNDR) claims. To request access, follow these steps on the DfE Sign-in help page.
Your NNDR bill for the year you wish to claim is required.
Only the bill values are required when making a claim. You should enter the total bill amount for the year you are claiming. For instance, if your bill shows the total charge amount of £2490.88. Then £2490.88 should be entered into the online form. These instructions are the same for each year. Academies with multiple bills and buildings, must combine their bill values and enter these into the form.
Bills can be uploaded in the online form. It is not essential that bills are uploaded with every claim, but you may be prompted to do so. However, their inclusion will help support your claim through the audit process and will reduce possible delays in payment.
Depending on monthly payment deadlines, Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) will make one payment within 2 months of receiving a claim.
NNDR claims should only be submitted for academy buildings. Rented facilities are not eligible for NNDR funding.
In the meantime, please rest assured that we have put in place business continuity measures to ensure that all academies will receive their regular GAG payments.
For further information, please read this guidance to help schools and other educational settings provide advice for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students about coronavirus (COVID-19).Published 17 June 2014
Last updated 1 April 2021 + show all updates
Online form can now be used for 2021 to 2022
The new NNDR form has now been updated
We've added information about the online form which will be closed between 5pm on 13 March and 1 April 2020.
We've updated this page with information for the 2019 to 2020 financial year.
We've added a video showing academies how to use the online form to submit a claim for NNDR funding.
We've updated this page to include information about claiming funding for national non-domestic rates for the 2018 to 2019 financial year.
Updated to explain the decision taken to remove insurance top-up funding from academy funding.
Updated to include details of how to claim for national non-domestic rates in 2017 to 2018.
Updated information on insurance top-up funding for 2016 to 2017.
The new NNDR claims form is now available for the 2016 to 2017 financial year.
Insurance top up information updated.
Date insurance top up claim form available changed from October to December 2015.
Removed information for academic year 2013 to 2014 and information on claim form for 2015 to 2016 added.
This page has been updated because claims for 2015 to 2016 financial year national non-domestic rates can be made from 31 March 2015.
Detail added about eligibility for top-up insurance claims
Updated to change the link to form for 2013 to 2014 claims.
Inserted a date by which to submit NNDR funding claims
Link added to online form for top-up funding for insurance for 2014 to 2015.
Updated to remove the reference to the risk protection arrangement.
Updated with information about insurance top-funding claims for 2014 to 2015.
First published.