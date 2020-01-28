Information on all academies, free schools, studio schools and university technical colleges (UTCs) open in England, and those in the process of opening.
These spreadsheets show:
- the total number of open academies, free schools, studio schools and UTCs in England
- details of schools that are in the process of getting academy status
- progress schools are making towards converting to academy status
- sponsored academy projects in development and the agreed sponsor
We update this spreadsheet monthly as more academies, free schools, studio schools and UTCs open. We aim to publish these in the third week of the month.
Details of successful free school and UTC applications are available.
Please tell us how useful you find the information on this page or suggest improvements by either:
- using the ‘Is there anything wrong with this page?’ link near the bottom of this page
- emailing the academies data team
Academies data team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Published 20 March 2014
