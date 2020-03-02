Information for school leaders, early career teachers or newly qualified teachers on the Early Career Framework and the professional development package.
Supporting early career teachers
Rollout of Early Career Framework professional development package
Early Career Framework
These documents outline the planned professional development support that newly qualified teachers (NQTs) will be entitled to during the first 2 years of their career from September 2020 in the north east, Greater Manchester, Bradford, Doncaster and nationally from September 2021.
Supporting NQTs
This document explains what’s in the professional development support package for NQTs which is underpinned by the Early Career Framework.
Rollout of the Early Career Framework support
This document explains:
- when and where early rollout will take place
- how schools can take part and how to select a provider
- the changes planned to statutory induction and the statutory guidance when national rollout will take place
Early Career Framework
The professional development support package for NQTs is underpinned by the Early Career Framework. This document describes what:
- the Early Career Framework is
- NQTs are entitled to learn about
- NQTs are entitled to learn how to do
