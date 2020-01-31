Inspection reports for British schools overseas that meet DfE accreditation standards and that are registered on Get information about schools (GIAS).
Documents
British schools overseas: accredited schools inspection reports
HTML
Details
A list of British schools overseas meeting the school standards under the voluntary inspection scheme, including:
- their inspection reports
- the date of their most recent inspection
Get information about schools (GIAS) is the Department for Education’s (DfE) register of educational establishments in England and Wales, and includes details of accredited British schools overseas.Published 28 May 2015
Last updated 31 January 2020 + show all updates
Added New Cairo British International School, The International School of Moscow, Traill International School, GEMS Wellington International School, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Jumeirah English Speaking School Arabian Ranches, Regent International School to the 'British schools overseas: accredited schools inspection reports'.
Updated list of British Schools Overseas, including recent inspections and removals.
Accredited schools inspection reports list updated.
Updated the list for November 2018.
Changed title to include 'accredited schools'. Updated summary to replace Edubase with Get information about schools (GIAS). Added link to new page on non-accredited British schools overseas.
Updated the inspection reports list and added link to 'Get information about schools'.
Updated inspection reports.
First published.
Advertisement