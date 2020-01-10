Guidance for academy trusts and auditors to complete their accounts return.
Academies accounts return 2018/19 guidance for completing the online form
A quick guide to navigating the academies accounts return online form 2018/19
We have published the guidance for academy trusts and auditors to help them complete the accounts return by the deadline, 20 January 2020.
For further details on the accounts return please see the main guidance page.
Last updated 10 January 2020 + show all updates
- We have added some new tutorial videos to help users complete the accounts return.
- We have published a quick guide to help users understand the new accounts return form. The deadline to complete the accounts return form is the 20 January 2020.
- First published.