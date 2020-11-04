Our weekly newsletter containing actions and information for ESFA-funded organisations.

ESFA Update contains the latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for academies, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

You can share Update with your colleagues, who might like to register for web alerts. This will notify them by email when we publish new editions of Update on GOV.UK.

Support

Get help with ESFA services to answer common queries about ESFA further education funding and data

Any queries should be submitted via our online form.

2020

2019

Published 13 December 2019
Last updated 4 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. ESFA Update 4 November added.

  2. We have published ESFA Update: 28 October 2020.

  3. We have published ESFA Update: 21 October 2020.

  4. We have published ESFA Update: 14 October 2020.

  5. We have published ESFA Update: 7 October 2020.

  6. We have published ESFA Update: 30 September 2020.

  7. ESFA Update 23 September edition added.

  8. We have published ESFA Update: 16 September 2020.

  9. We have published ESFA Update: 9 September 2020.

  10. We have published ESFA Update: 2 September 2020.

  11. We have published ESFA Update: 26 August 2020

  12. We have published ESFA Update: 19 August 2020.

  13. 12 August 2020 Update added

  14. We have published ESFA Update: 5 August 2020.

  15. We have published ESFA Update: 29 July 2020.

  16. We've published ESFA Update: 22 July 2020.

  17. We have published ESFA Update: 15 July 2020.

  18. We have published ESFA Update: 8 July 2020.

  19. We have published ESFA Update: 1 July 2020.

  20. ESFA Update: 24 June 2020 added

  21. We have published ESFA Update: 17 June 2020.

  22. We have published ESFA Update: 10 June 2020.

  23. We have published ESFA Update: 3 June 2020.

  24. We have published ESFA Update: 27 May 2020.

  25. We have just published ESFA Update: 20 May 2020.

  26. We have published ESFA Update: 13 May 2020.

  27. We have published ESFA Update: 6 May 2020.

  28. We have published ESFA Update: 29 April 2020.

  29. We have published ESFA Update: 22 April 2020.

  30. We have published ESFA Update: 15 April 2020.

  31. We have published ESFA Update: 8 April 2020.

  32. We have published ESFA Update: 1 April 2020.

  33. We have published ESFA Update: 25 March 2020.

  34. We have published ESFA Update: 11 March 2020.

  35. We have published ESFA Update: 4 March 2020.

  36. We have published ESFA Update: 26 February 2020.

  37. We have published ESFA Update: 19 February 2020.

  38. We have published ESFA Update: 12 February 2020.

  39. We have published ESFA Update: 5 February 2020.

    Changes to statutory induction during national roll-out
    Resources
    Detail of the intended changes to statutory induction to take place fr
    Academies chart of accounts and automating the accounts return
    Resources
    Financial data structure and guide for automating academy trust financ
    ESFA Update: 4 November 2020
    Resources
    Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A

  40. We have published ESFA Update: 29 January 2020.

  41. We have published ESFA Update: 22 January 2020.

  42. We have published ESFA Update: 15 January 2020.

  43. We have published ESFA Update: 8 January 2020.

  44. We have published ESFA Update: 18 December 2019.

  45. First published.