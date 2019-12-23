Guidance for sixth-form and further education colleges on preparing and submitting their financial plan and supporting commentary.

Documents

College financial planning handbook 2019: financial planning requirements for sixth-form and further education colleges PDF , 704KB, 22 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Integrated financial model for colleges MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.97MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Integrated financial model guidance for colleges PDF , 508KB, 12 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

College financial planning handbook

The college financial planning handbook sets out ESFA’s financial planning framework for sixth-form and further education colleges. Colleges must refer to this document when preparing the Integrated Financial Model for Colleges.

Integrated Financial Model for Colleges

ESFA has issued a new financial model that replaces the financial plan and cash flow templates previously used. The information submitted in the Integrated Financial Model must give a realistic view of financial performance and reflect the cost of implementing the college’s strategy.

Supporting commentary

Colleges must also prepare a supporting commentary, which sets out:

a summary of the corporation’s strategic objectives

a description of how the IFM is consistent with the corporation’s strategic objectives

explanations for significant year-on-year movements in the statement of comprehensive income and balance sheet

explanations for significant variances between the estimated outturn for the current year and the original budget

a summary of how risks to cash flow insolvency have been managed and mitigated

the contribution made by all areas of material activity, including corporation subsidiaries and joint ventures, where applicable

how the corporation plans to service its debt and finance its capital projects

sufficient and relevant evidence to support any request to moderate a financial health autograde of ‘inadequate’

Submission arrangements

Colleges must submit these documents to ESFA by Friday 28 February 2019. We will publish the submission arrangements separately.

Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you have any questions about your submission.

You can watch our video walk-through which demonstrates how to complete the IFM.

Ongoing monitoring

Corporations under ongoing ESFA monitoring arrangements should continue to submit management accounts and other information as required to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (in addition to submitting this model).

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: Applied econometric techniques, such as micro-econome Resources National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners were announced on Resources Intensive Personalised Employment Support is one-to-one support and tr

23 December 2019 We have updated the college financial planning handbook and published details of the integrated financial model for colleges. 25 June 2019 We have updated the cash flow forecast template. 19 June 2019 We have published the submission arrangements for colleges to submit their financial plan and supporting commentary. 29 May 2019 We have updated the college financial planning template and the cash flow forecast template. 10 May 2019 We have updated the college financial planning template. The changes are detailed in the 'Contents' tab. 30 April 2019 We have published the college financial planning handbook 2019: financial planning requirements for sixth-form and further education colleges. 9 May 2018 We have made minor amendments in the college financial plan template, details of which can be found on the contents tab of the template 30 April 2018 Updated College financial planning handbook 2018 and template have been added for 2018. 14 June 2017 New versions of the Financial planning handbook, College financial planning template and Financial planning template guidance uploaded on 14 June 2017. 17 June 2016 Revised version of College Financial Planning template uploaded on 17 June 2016. 13 June 2016 New version of College Financial Plan Template uploaded on 13 June 2016. 13 May 2016 New files titled College financial plan template and Financial planning template guidance uploaded on 13 May 2016. 31 March 2016 Financial planning handbook for 2016 to 2018 published. 17 June 2015 Published June 2015: Financial planning template 16 June 2015 Published June 2015: Financial Planning Handbook 2015 to 2017 13 May 2013 First published.