Intensive Personalised Employment Support is one-to-one support and training to help you into work if you have a disability or health condition.

To apply you must:

What you’ll get

You’ll get a dedicated support worker to help you:

  • identify what work you’re able to do
  • match your skills to work that’s available
  • get training to help you find work
  • build a personal support network
  • manage work around your specific disability or health condition
  • support you during your first 6 months of work

You’ll usually get Intensive Personalised Employment Support for 15 months. You can get an additional 6 months of on-the-job support if you find employment.

How to apply

Ask your work coach if you’re eligible.

If you don’t have a work coach, go to your local Jobcentre Plus and ask to speak to a work coach about Intensive Personalised Employment Support.

