Guidance to help independent schools prepare and submit the 2020 school-level annual school census (SLASC).
Documents
School level annual school census (SLASC) - registered independent schools 2020
Ref: DfE-00002-2020PDF, 602KB, 39 pages
Details
SLASC census day for registered independent schools is Thursday 16 January 2020.
SLASC records:
- teaching and pupil numbers
- courses of study
- pupils with special educational needs
- looked-after children
- charitable status
- annual fees and boarding accommodation
- details of new staff members and proprietors since the last census.
Read more about submitting data for SLASC.
Advertisement