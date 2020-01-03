 
Draft 2022 T Level Outline Content

Details
Draft 2022 outline content

This page hosts the draft outline content for the eight 2022 T Levels which will be available for first teaching from September 2022.

Outline content is created by T Level Panels. These are groups of industry experts who work to define what key skills and knowledge a learner needs to cover during their two years of study and which is signed off by the Institute’s Route Panel members.

When this content has been finalised, it is put out to tender and bid on by prospective Awarding Organisations, who then expand the outline content into a full qualification. 

The draft content is nearing completion and once approved will be published formally on this website in March 2020.

T Level Pathway

Status

Content

Year of delivery

Legal, Finance and Accounting

Legal

In development

Draft outline content

2022

Finance

In development

Draft outline content

2022

Accountancy

In development

Draft outline content

2022

Engineering and Manufacturing

Design and Development

In development

Draft outline content

2022

Maintenance, Installation and Repair

In development

Draft outline content

2022

Manufacturing, Processing and Control

In development

Draft outline content

2022

Business and Administration

Human Resources

In development

Draft outline content

2022

Management and Administration

In development

Draft outline content

2022

