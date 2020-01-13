Data showing aggregate payments made to childcare providers and education institutions for both Care to Learn and the 16 to 19 Bursary Fund for students in defined vulnerable groups.

This document shows aggregate payments made to childcare providers and education institutions for both Care to Learn and the 16 to 19 Bursary Fund for students in defined vulnerable groups.

Care to Learn is intended to help young parents (defined as those aged under 20) to continue in education after the birth of a child. The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) provides funding towards childcare whilst the young parent is engaged in a study programme and is not able to provide care for their child. Care to Learn can also help with travel costs involved in taking the child to the childcare provider.

The 16 to 19 Bursary Fund provides financial support to help students overcome specific barriers to participation so they can remain in education. Education institutions receive an allocation to provide discretionary bursary support to students. In addition, students who meet the criteria, and who have a financial need, can apply for a bursary for students in defined vulnerable groups of up to £1,200 per year.

