A financial notice to improve issued to Bradfield School by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Bradfield School

PDF, 246KB, 5 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Bradfield School.

On 1 February 2020, Bradfield School became part of Tapton School Academy Trust. On transferring to a new trust, the conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.

Published 5 April 2019
Last updated 7 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Page updated with a note to say the FNtI is now closed.

  2. First published.

