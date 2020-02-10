Assessment framework specification files for software suppliers developing management information systems (MIS).

Documents

Details

These files are for suppliers developing software that will help local authorities, schools and academies to electronically submit 2020 assessment data using their MIS .

The files specify the framework against which teachers assess pupils’ attainment in the national curriculum. For each key stage or year group, they specify the:

subjects

subject components or attainment targets (for example, reading and writing are components of English)

nature of assessment

possible outcomes

The framework also includes special educational needs criteria. The assessment component files include:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Outcome of a November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on beha Resources Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc Resources This expanded Announcement of Opportunity closes at 17:00 on 15 May 20

A comp - the main assessment component file which contains all valid parameters

A subj - containing the subject codes and descriptions

A type - giving access to the codes and descriptions of all assessment methods