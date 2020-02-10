Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibiton order: Mr Alex Parkes PDF , 115KB, 15 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Alex Parkes

Teacher reference number: 0535774

Teacher’s date of birth: 26 October 1973

Location teacher worked: Leeds, Yorkshire and the humber

Date of professional conduct panel:24 January 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of teacher name and title, formerly employed in full location as above.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry, CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 24 January 2020.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South

Cheylesmore House

5 Quinton Road

Coventry

CV1 2WT

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Outcome of a November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on beha Resources Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc Resources This expanded Announcement of Opportunity closes at 17:00 on 15 May 20