Outcome of a November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.
Prohibition order: Mr Nick Lucas
PDF, 577KB, 28 pages
The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.
Teacher reference number: 0261335
Teacher’s date of birth: 10 October 1971
Location teacher worked: Nottinghamshire, East Midlands of England
Date of professional conduct panel: 18 November 2019 to 20 November 2019
Outcome type: Prohibition order
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Nick Lucas formerly employed in Nottinghamshire, East Midlands of England. The proceedings were held at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Paradise Way, Walsgrave Triangle, Coventry at 9.30am on 18 November 2019 to 20 November 2019.
