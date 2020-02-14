CTF documents and co-ordinated admissions files for software suppliers of school and local authority management information systems.
The last 3 years documents are available, for previous years please search the government web archive.
Common transfer file (CTF)
Schools and local authorities use the CTF to send pupil data when a pupil transfers from one school to another.
- Common transfer file 20: specification
- Guidance
- Common transfer file 2019: guide, specification and schema
- Guidance
- Common transfer file 18: specification and schema
- Guidance
Co-ordinated admissions data transfer
Information on the electronic transfer of co-ordinated admissions data.
- Co-ordinated admissions 2020: series 16 files
- Guidance
- Co-ordinated admissions 2019: series 15 files
- Guidance
- Co-ordinated admissions 2018: series 14 files
- Guidance
