CTF documents and co-ordinated admissions files for software suppliers of school and local authority management information systems.

The last 3 years documents are available, for previous years please search the government web archive.

Common transfer file (CTF)

Schools and local authorities use the CTF to send pupil data when a pupil transfers from one school to another.

  1. Common transfer file 20: specification
    • Guidance
  2. Common transfer file 2019: guide, specification and schema
    • Guidance
  3. Common transfer file 18: specification and schema
    • Guidance

Co-ordinated admissions data transfer

Information on the electronic transfer of co-ordinated admissions data.

  1. Co-ordinated admissions 2020: series 16 files
    • Guidance
  2. Co-ordinated admissions 2019: series 15 files
    • Guidance
  3. Co-ordinated admissions 2018: series 14 files
    • Guidance
Published 23 January 2014
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Common transfer file 20: specification'.

  2. Added link to 'Co-ordinated admissions 2020: series 16 files'.

  3. Added link to common transfer file 19: specification.

  4. Added 'Co-ordinated admissions 2019: series 15 files'.

  5. Added 'Common transfer file 18: specification amd schema' to the 'Common transfer file' group.

  6. Added 'Co-ordinated admissions 2018: series 14 files'.

  7. Added 'Common transfer file 17: specification'.

  8. Added link to common transfer file 16.

  9. Added 'Common transfer file 15: specification and schema'.

  10. Added CTF 14 technical spec.

  11. First published.

    Advertisement

    Kingscourt School: warning notice
    Resources
    A notice to Kingscourt School from the Department for Education.Docume
    The Yehudi Menuhin School: warning notice
    Resources
    A notice to the Yehudi Menuhin School from the Department for Educatio
    Kent House Hospital School: warning notice
    Resources
    A notice to Kent House Hospital School from the Department for Educati