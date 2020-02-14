Technical documents for software suppliers for common transfer file (CTF) 20.

Documents

Common transfer file 20: specification

PDF, 420KB, 61 pages

Details

This technical specification is for software suppliers developing and maintaining CTF files in school and local authority management information systems (MIS).

Schools and local authorities use the CTF to send pupil data when a pupil transfers from one school to another.

The CTF 20 will be valid for use from September 2020.

You should also refer to the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools and local authorities use in MIS software, and that we use in our data collections.

Advertisement

Kingscourt School: warning notice
Resources
A notice to Kingscourt School from the Department for Education.Docume
The Yehudi Menuhin School: warning notice
Resources
A notice to the Yehudi Menuhin School from the Department for Educatio
Kent House Hospital School: warning notice
Resources
A notice to Kent House Hospital School from the Department for Educati

Published 14 February 2020