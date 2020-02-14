A notice to Talmud Torah Yetev Lev from the Department for Education.
Talmud Torah Yetev Lev: warning notice
An Ofsted inspection found failings at this independent school.
The Department for Education (DfE) issued a notice to improve on 3 December 2018.
DfE removed the regulatory action on 28 November 2019.
First published.
