A notice to Al-Mahad-Al-Islami from the Department for Education.
Al-Mahad-Al-Islami: warning notice
PDF, 159KB, 6 pages
This notice is now closed.
Failings were found at this independent school during an Ofsted inspection.
The Department for Education (DfE) issued a notice to improve on 8 April 2019.
DfE removed the regulatory action on 15 November 2019.Published 8 April 2019
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates
First published.
