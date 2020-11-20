Documents and tools for use when procuring school buildings using the construction framework.

Documents

Preliminary invitation to tender template

Ref: DfE-00042-2020ODT, 80.5KB

Preliminary ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix (appendix A)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.52MB

Invitation to tender template

Ref: DfE-00039-2020ODT, 97.7KB

ITT / ISP - technical requirements: high value band (appendix I)

PDF, 629KB, 19 pages

ITT / ISP - technical requirements: medium and low bands (appendix I)

PDF, 227KB, 7 pages

ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: high value band (appendix K)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 94.8KB

ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: medium and low bands (appendix K)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.01MB

Employer's requirements part A - general conditions

PDF, 1.7MB, 94 pages

Decant protocol template

ODT, 65.4KB

ICT cost matrix

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 90.4KB

Future schools notice template

ODT, 55.9KB

EOI response form

ODS, 39.3KB

Preliminary invitation to submit proposal template

Ref: DfE-00040-2020ODT, 80.1KB

Invitation to submit proposal template

Ref: DfE-00041-2020ODT, 96.5KB

PITT unsuccessful bidder letter template

ODT, 55.5KB

PITT successful bidder letter template

ODT, 54.8KB

ITT unsuccessful bidder letter template

ODT, 62.3KB

Selected panel member letter template

ODT, 59.7KB

Details

These documents and tools can be used to procure school building projects by:

  • technical professionals
  • school trusts
  • local authorities
  • dioceses

Further guidance on the school buildings: construction framework is available.

For further information, please contact

Published 6 April 2018
Last updated 20 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: medium and low bands (appendix K)'.

  2. Added updated versions of 'Preliminary invitation to tender template', 'Invitation to tender template', 'Preliminary invitation to submit proposal template' and 'Invitation to submit proposal template'.

  3. Updated 'preliminary ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix (appendix A)', 'ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: high value band (appendix K)' and 'ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: medium and low bands (appendix K)'.

  4. First published.

