Resources to help participating organisations administer the survey which runs from 9 March to 26 June 2020.

Documents

Sample size calculator MS Excel Spreadsheet, 34.2KB

Details

The main guidance document explains the steps you’ll need to take, including how to use the sample size calculator.

There’s addition guidance completing the survey on a smart phone and embedding the survey using a hyperlink.

The learner satisfaction survey is an opportunity for existing learners to rate their learning or training which helps future learners make informed choices about where to study or train.

2 March 2020 Updated guidance for the 2020 survey and added a sample size calculator. 19 November 2018 We've updated the Learner satisfaction survey guidance. 17 October 2017 Updated information about the survey. 11 October 2016 Updated FE choices: learner satisfaction survey guidance. 21 October 2015 Updated information. 14 October 2014 Updated learner satisfaction survey guidance for 2014 to 2015. 26 February 2014 First published.