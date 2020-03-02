Resources to help participating organisations administer the survey which runs from 9 March to 26 June 2020.

Documents

Learner satisfaction survey guidance

Ref: DfE-00054-2020PDF, 126KB, 16 pages

Sample size calculator

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 34.2KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Hyperlink to the learner satisfaction survey with your college or provider survey

HTML

Using smart phones, tablets and other internet-linked devices

HTML

Details

The main guidance document explains the steps you’ll need to take, including how to use the sample size calculator.

There’s addition guidance completing the survey on a smart phone and embedding the survey using a hyperlink.

The learner satisfaction survey is an opportunity for existing learners to rate their learning or training which helps future learners make informed choices about where to study or train.

Published 26 February 2014
Last updated 2 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance for the 2020 survey and added a sample size calculator.

  2. We've updated the Learner satisfaction survey guidance.

  3. Updated information about the survey.

  4. Updated FE choices: learner satisfaction survey guidance.

  5. Updated information.

  6. Updated learner satisfaction survey guidance for 2014 to 2015.

  7. First published.

