New employer-led institutes of technology will offer higher level technical education to help close skills gaps in key STEM areas.
Institutes of technology: details of providers, employers and specialisms
The government is establishing high-quality institutes of technology (IoTs). The first IoTs were selected through a government-led competition and are due to open from September 2019.
IoTs are collaborations between further education (FE) providers, universities and employers. They will specialise in delivering higher technical education (at Levels 4 and 5) with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, such as:
- engineering
- digital
- construction
IoTs will focus on the specific technical skills needs required in their area. They will provide employers with a skilled workforce and students with a clear route to technical employment.
IoTs will appeal to:
- young people taking T levels or A levels who want to progress to higher technical education
- adult learners who want access to further training
- people in employment who want to develop new skills
Outcome of the IoT competition
On 10 April 2019 the government announced that 12 IoTs will be set up across the country.
They will be backed by £170 million of government investment to fund industry-standard facilities and equipment.
The lead applicants for the 12 successful IoTs are:
- Barking and Dagenham College
- Dudley College of Technology
- New College Durham
- University of Exeter
- Harrow College and Uxbridge College (HCUC)
- University of Lincoln
- Queen Mary University of London
- Milton Keynes College
- Solihull College and University Centre
- Swindon College
- Weston College of Further and Higher Education
- York College
For information on wave 2 please see Institutes of technology wave 2 competition prospectus.Published 4 July 2019
Last updated 5 March 2020 + show all updates
Added link to Wave 2 prospectus page.
First published.
