Guidance for settings managing children and young people with complex special educational needs and disability (SEND) during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Supporting children and young people with SEND as schools and colleges prepare for wider opening

From the beginning of the autumn term, we will expect all pupils, in all year groups and setting types, to return to school full time. Guidance to support special schools, and other specialist education settings, to prepare for full opening is available.

Risk assessment guidance for the following settings managing children and young people with an education, health and care (EHC) plan or complex needs during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak:

  • special schools
  • specialist colleges
  • local authorities
  • any other settings managing children and young people with SEND
Published 19 April 2020
Last updated 24 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added banner with information about pupils returning to school in the autumn term.

  2. Updated - changes are listed within the document under 'Main changes to previous guidance'.

  3. Updated to include new information on the recommended approaches that local authorities, educational settings and parents should follow for the return of children and young people with EHC plans, or those with complex needs but who do not have an EHC plan, to educational settings from 1 June 2020.

  4. Updated to reflect the SEND regulations changes. Also added information about how the guidance affects children/young people with an EHC plan and a social worker and new information on how to keep staff and pupils safe and reduce the risk of infection in educational settings.

  5. First published.

