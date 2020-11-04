Guidance for education providers about Ofsted’s phased return to inspection.

We will be carrying out a phased return to inspection, starting with an interim period of visits during the autumn term. We intend to resume full inspections in January 2021, and are keeping the exact timing under review.

Find out how the national lockdown starting on 5 November will affect our work.

About the interim period

What we will do in the interim period

The activity we will carry out in registered early years settings, state-funded schools, non-association independent schools and further education and skills providers will be led by what is most important for children and learners in each remit.

We will continue our registration and regulatory activity in early years, state-funded schools, non-association independent schools and further education providers.

We began carrying out early years interim visits at the beginning of September and other visits at the end of September 2020.

How we will report our findings

For state-funded schools, visits will not result in an inspection grade. We will publish a brief letter that establishes the context of the visits.

For further education and skills providers, we will publish a brief report but no grade. However, it will be necessary to give progress judgements when we monitor new providers of apprenticeship training.

For non-association independent schools, we will carry out non-routine inspections, as commissioned by the Department for Education ( DfE ), where appropriate. We will prioritise those with safeguarding concerns and those that open up local capacity where it is needed. As usual, these inspections will have a judgement and result in a published report.

Registration visits and regulatory work continues in early years. For more information about our interim visits and what inspectors will look at, see our early years operational note. After carrying out registration or regulatory activity in early years settings, we will publish a short summary about what we have found.

National restrictions from 5 November

During the national lockdown we will carry out our work remotely where we can. We will only go on site where it is necessary to do so, or in response to urgent concerns.

Our programme of autumn visits to schools and colleges will take place remotely.

We will carry out a risk assessment for Childcare Register inspections and early years interim visits. We will either:

deliver these remotely

make a visit, if it is safe and necessary

We will pause LA SEND visits during this time.

We will continue to carry out our regulatory work in early years to respond to safeguarding concerns or breakdown in leadership, and continue our additional inspections of independent schools. We’ll continue our investigatory work into unregistered schools/early years provision.

Information for early years and childcare providers

We will focus on ensuring sufficient capacity in the sector, supporting a safe return to education and care and responding to information that causes concern.

Read our guidance about early years interim visits.

Providers on the Childcare Register

On 11 September, the Secretary of State for Education wrote to Ofsted to outline the requirements for the autumn term. These included the request for Ofsted to return to inspecting 1 in 10 providers registered on the Childcare Register each year. Ofsted resumed inspecting these providers on 16 September.

Inspection of provision registered only on the Childcare Register (either or both parts) is a compliance inspection. It is not to make judgements about the quality of the provision but to make sure that the provider is complying with the requirements of the register.

Registration visits

We will continue with the early years registration process, including on-site registration visits.

Regulatory activity

We will continue our emergency regulatory and enforcement work as usual. We will also start making interim visits from the beginning of September 2020.

Inspectors will look at what action leaders and managers have taken since the last inspection. In these visits, inspectors will confirm whether providers are meeting any actions set that relate to the safeguarding and welfare requirements of the early years foundation stage ( EYFS ). Find out about EYFS disapplications.

These are not inspections and visits will not result in an inspection grade. However, inspectors can take regulatory or enforcement actions if appropriate.

We will publish an outcome summary after a visit, confirming:

whether the provider has met the actions raised at the last inspection

whether we need to take any further action

Information for state-funded schools

We will focus on carrying out visits. These will look at how leaders are managing the return to full education for their pupils, including considering remote learning and safeguarding, in line with Department for Education guidance.

Read guidance on how we will carry out interim visits to state-funded schools.

Pre-registration inspections

We continue with pre-registration inspections, as needed, to increase capacity within the sector.

Section 8 emergency inspections

We continue to make emergency inspections as and when required. These are in response to serious concerns, such as safeguarding.

Visits

We will visit all inadequate schools and a sample of schools across the other Ofsted grades (outstanding, good, requires improvement).

The visits will be based around a series of professional conversations with senior and middle leaders. They will focus on:

identifying the barriers schools have faced and are still facing in managing the return to full education for pupils

how leaders are ensuring pupils resume learning the school’s extant curriculum in line with DfE guidance, including the blend of classroom teaching and, where necessary, remote education

guidance, including the blend of classroom teaching and, where necessary, remote education how pupils are settling back into expected routines and behaviours

how any identified and specific issues related to special educational needs, disabilities, health, care and well-being for particular groups of pupils are being addressed

safeguarding

The visits are not inspections and so will not result in schools receiving a grade.

As with other inspection visits, we will not require any pre-written planning or other documentation for the visit or ask schools for documents or records in a certain format. We will use what schools have already, if needed to support discussion. We will not require teachers to prepare any lesson plans or examples of assessment, or to put up any displays for the visit.

We will give schools up to a day’s notice of a visit.

Information for non-association independent schools

We will provide essential, targeted oversight of independent schools, prioritising safety and vulnerability. We will focus on additional inspections, which are an existing type of inspection activity within the independent school sector.

As usual, the DfE will commission us to carry out additional inspections. Additional inspections are demand-led, in response to risk or immediate need.

Find out more about our work in independent schools during this interim period.

Pre-registration inspections

We continue with pre-registration inspections to increase capacity within the sector, prioritising urgent cases.

Material change inspections

We continue with material change inspections to increase capacity within the sector, prioritising where this is urgent.

Emergency inspections

We continue with emergency inspections as and when required by the DfE .

Emergency inspections are usually carried out without notice to the school. During this interim period, inspectors will contact the school 30 minutes before arriving.

Progress monitoring inspections

We will focus on safeguarding at this time. However, in exceptional circumstances and at the request of the DfE , inspectors may also consider other parts of the Independent School Standards.

Progress monitoring inspections are usually carried out without notice to the school. During this interim period, inspectors will contact the school 30 minutes before arriving.

All additional inspections

Additional inspections do not result in an inspection grade. However, we will make judgements about how and whether a school is meeting the relevant Independent School Standards. Ordinarily, the results of these inspections will be published.

We will not judge schools on their response to COVID-19 during the spring and summer terms 2020.

Information for further education and skills providers

We will focus on carrying out interim visits. These will look at how leaders are enabling provision to resume fully following an extended break in formal education, including considering remote education and safeguarding. We will also carry out new provider and other monitoring visits, where necessary.

Read guidance on how we will carry out visits to further education and skills providers.

New provider monitoring visits

These will happen from September 2020.

We will carry out an additional monitoring visit, covering the 3 usual themes, to new providers that:

have one or more existing ‘insufficient progress’ judgements and

would have been due a full inspection up to and during this interim period

These visits will follow our established format: find out more in the further education and skills inspection handbook.

New provider monitoring visits will not result in an overall inspection grade for a provider. However, inspectors will make a progress judgement for each of the themes examined, and we will publish a brief report.

Interim visits

Visits will prioritise providers:

that are judged inadequate or requires improvement overall

that we have identified risks or concerns about

We will also visit a sample of good and outstanding providers and newly merged colleges.

Visits will be based around a series of professional conversations with senior and middle leaders, staff and learners, with a focus on:

identifying the barriers that colleges and other further education and skills providers have faced and are still facing in managing the return to full education for learners

the curriculum and how it meets the reasonable needs of learners and stakeholders

the approaches used to develop learners’ knowledge and skills

safeguarding arrangements

These interim visits are not inspections under the education inspection framework (EIF). They will not:

use the EIF and further education and skills inspection handbook

result in any grade or progress judgement: we will publish a brief report explaining what we found

focus on providers’ response to COVID-19 during lockdown

require any pre-written planning or other documentation for the visit; the lead HMI will make a simple phone call to discuss the logistics of the visit

will make a simple phone call to discuss the logistics of the visit ask providers for documents or records in a certain format – we will use what they have

require staff to prepare any lesson plans or examples of assessment, or to put up any displays for the visit

involve a general review of policies and procedures

We will give further education and skills providers up to 2 working days’ notice of a visit, but occasionally longer where necessary.

Information for local areas on special educational needs and disabilities arrangements

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission ( CQC ) will be carrying out a phased return to inspection, starting with an interim period of visits beginning in the autumn term. We intend to resume full area special educational needs and/or disabilities ( SEND ) inspections when it is right to do so, and are keeping the exact timing under review.

Our activities will focus on supporting local areas to strategically prioritise and meet the needs of children and young people with SEND , and enable government and other stakeholders to plan how to rebuild a better SEND system in the future.

Visits to local areas

From the autumn, Ofsted and CQC visits will be to a sample of local areas across England.

Visits will include dialogue with professionals, children and young people and families. This will focus on:

understanding the impact of the pandemic on children and young people with SEND and their families, and how local area leaders are responding to the disruption caused by COVID-19

and their families, and how local area leaders are responding to the disruption caused by COVID-19 supporting local area leaders to strategically prioritise the needs of children and young people with SEND in the context of COVID-19

in the context of COVID-19 identifying good practice, challenges and opportunities for education, health and care services in meeting the needs of children and young people with SEND during this time

We will combine findings from visits into a number of thematic reports. The learning from these will be used by government to support improvement nationally and to inform decision-making about wider SEND policy, including the return to routine inspections.

These visits are not Ofsted and CQC inspections. They will:

not use the area SEND inspection framework and handbook, but we will publish information in the autumn about how we will carry out visits

inspection framework and handbook, but we will publish information in the autumn about how we will carry out visits not result in a published report or grade; we will publish our findings in a series of national reports, which will support areas to strengthen the area SEND system in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

4 November 2020 Added information about how we will carry out our work during the national restrictions starting on 5 November. 11 September 2020 Updated guide: Ofsted's inspection of providers on the Childcare Register will resume from 16 September. 2 September 2020 Added links to guidance on interim activity for state-funded schools, independent schools and further education and skills providers. 12 August 2020 Updated details of early years interim visits and added link to new early years operational note. 9 July 2020 Included a new section - 'Information for local areas on special educational needs and disabilities arrangements'. 6 July 2020 First published.

