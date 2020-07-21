Research to measure the time that young people spend on activities in and outside of education which build their skills and employability.

Documents

Hours spent building skills and employability report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-019-5, RR956PDF, 1.34MB, 123 pages

Details

This research, conducted in 2017, examines the amount of time students spend on building their skills and employability in pre-16 and post-16 education.

It covers:

  • qualification hours
  • non qualification hours
  • homework and self-study
  • activities outside of education
  • a typical week

Qualification hours are defined as the time that students spend in teaching and learning that counts towards their qualifications.

Non-qualifications hours are organised by educational institutions and include time spent on activities that can be broadly categorised as employability, enrichment and pastoral.

Published 21 July 2020