 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academy sets target to elect half of all new Fellows from groups underrepresented in the Fellowship

Details
Hits: 101
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Academy has launched a campaign aimed at delivering a Fellowship that is Fit for the Future by the time it celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. This is defined as a Fellowship that embodies the full breadth and diversity of engineering excellence. To achieve this ambition, the Academy is seeking to elect more outstanding candidates who:

  • Are from under-represented groups, including female, Black, Asian and minority ethnic, LGBT+ and disabled engineers.
  • Have come into engineering via vocational and non-traditional routes.
  • Are achieving excellence at an earlier career stage than is typical.
  • Work in emerging technologies and new industries, including areas that are important to address major societal challenges.

The Academy has set an aspiration that at least half of all candidates elected each year will be from these target groups, while recognising that this may not be achieved in the early years of the campaign.

To achieve this, the Academy will:

  • Temporarily raise the number of Fellows that can be elected in any one year from 50 to 60, starting with the Fellows who will be elected in 2021 and concluding in our 50th anniversary year in 2026.
  • Scale up efforts to support the important work of the Proactive Nominations Panel in stimulating nominations from candidates who come from under-represented groups, including creating an augmented search process to help identify more candidates who are Black or from minority ethnic groups.
  • Increase the number of Honorary Fellows that can be elected in 2021 from one to five.

In order to allow these changes to be implemented in the forthcoming membership cycle, the deadline for submission of nominations for Fellowship will be extended from 1 September to 1 October 2020.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says:

“It is essential that our Fellowship represents the very best of UK engineering in all its breadth and diversity. Our relevance, credibility and impact are all entirely dependent on our ability to elect and engage Fellows who embody all dimensions of engineering excellence. Engineering is a living discipline which continues to evolve, and we need to make sure our Fellowship continues to be connected to the frontiers of our discipline as well as reflecting the strength of our engineering heritage.”

Based on the available data, the Academy Fellowship comprises of 6.4% female and 6.5% Black, Asian and minority ethnic engineers, and the average age at election has been around 55 for several years. Work is underway to collect more data on the Academy Fellowship and those supported by Academy programmes, with an Academy Diversity Data Report due to be published later this year. Current data on the Fellowship does not fully reflect the engineering workforce in the UK. According to data published by EngineeringUK and drawn from the ONS Labour Force Survey, 12% of engineers are female and 9% of engineers are from Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups. There is no equivalent data for LGBT+ and disabled engineers.

Find out more about the Fellowship here

Current Academy Fellows and Presidents of the Professional Engineering Institutions (PEIs) are the only people allowed to make nominations for Fellowship. In addition, the Academy will be seeking suggestions for potential candidates from the leaders of major engineering employers and a range of networks, trade bodies and associations who could help to identify candidates who may be less well known to existing Fellows.

Advertisement

Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2020
Resources
Apprenticeship service data as at June 2020, and apprenticeship starts
Engineering X gives Â£1m in grants to boost quality of engineering education in 14 countries
Resources
Engineering X gives Â£1 million worth of grants to projects across 14
New release shows the value of the Union to the nations of the UK
Resources
The UK Government has today published the latest detailed breakdown of

As progress on identifying excellent candidates who are Black, Asian or from minority ethnic groups has been slower than hoped, David Waboso CBE FREng will act as a champion for this aspect of the campaign. He will support efforts to identify such candidates and ensure that processes give these candidates a fair chance of success.

Notes for Editors

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

What we do

TALENT & DIVERSITY

We’re growing talent by training, supporting, mentoring and funding the most talented and creative researchers, innovators and leaders from across the engineering profession.

We’re developing skills for the future by identifying the challenges of an ever-changing world and developing the skills and approaches we need to build a resilient and diverse engineering profession.

INNOVATION

We’re driving innovation by investing in some of the country’s most creative and exciting engineering ideas and businesses.

We’re building global partnerships that bring the world’s best engineers from industry, entrepreneurship and academia together to collaborate on creative innovations that address the greatest global challenges of our age.

POLICY & ENGAGEMENT

We’re influencing policy through the National Engineering Policy Centre – providing independent expert support to policymakers on issues of importance.

We’re engaging the public by opening their eyes to the wonders of engineering and inspiring young people to become the next generation of engineers.

For more information please contact: Victoria Runcie at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. 0207 766 0620; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

16 to 19 study programmes: guide for providers
Resources
Information for education and training providers on the planning and d
Pride at Home
Resources
Executive Director of People, Morven Spalding reflects on how SLC coll
Kenmore Park, Kenmore, Roxbourne and Longfield schools, Harrow
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision for Kenmore P
ESFA Update: 29 July 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Initial teacher training performance profiles: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Statistics about trainees in their final year of initial teacher train
Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Levels of permanent and fixed-period exclusions by school type, includ
Statistics: exclusions
Resources
Statistics on pupils who are excluded from school. Statistics from May
Widening participation in higher education: 2020
Resources
Annual statistics on young people's participation in higher education,
Educational attainment and household composition, feasibility research and methodology
Resources
Research outcomes of the feasibility study that links the All Educatio
Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2020
Resources
Apprenticeship service data as at June 2020, and apprenticeship starts
Engineering X gives £1m in grants to boost quality of engineering education in 14 countries
Resources
Engineering X gives £1 million worth of grants to projects across 14
New release shows the value of the Union to the nations of the UK
Resources
The UK Government has today published the latest detailed breakdown of

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements 9 hours 27 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 9 hours 43 minutes ago

AI can amplify but also overcome bias, says Imperial College Vice Provost: Well-designed #AI can help overcome bias… https://t.co/AfwT5C5dpF
View Original Tweet

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: Brunel launches new Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc online programme with Interactive Pro 10 hours 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4799)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page