A list of Ofqual-regulated awarding organisations and links to their various complaints policies.

VTQ awarding organisation appeals and complaints links

This document is a reference guide to help centres identify links to appeals against results and complaints policies from vocational and technical qualification awarding organisations. It is derived from a search of information held on their respective websites.

Published 10 August 2020