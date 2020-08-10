Paula Sussex, SLC CEO, responds to Martin Lewis, MoneySavingExpert, on 28 July 2020.

Documents

Paula Sussex response to Martin Lewis 28 July 2020

PDF, 172KB, 7 pages

Details

Paula Sussex, SLC CEO, responds to Martin Lewis, MoneySavingExpert, on 28 July 2020.

Advertisement

Agriculture or horticulture professional adviser
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Crop husbandry and management of controllable variabl
Response to media coverage about results in Scotland
Resources
A response to recent stories on exam results in Scotland this summer a
Government urges universities to hold places
Resources
The Universities Minister has written to all Vice-Chancellors asking t

Published 10 August 2020