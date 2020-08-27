Statistics of Wales domiciled student loans borrowers and the change in debt in the financial year. Part 1 of the statistics suite were released on 11 June 2020, and subsequently Part 2 was released on 27 August 2020.

Student Loans for Higher Education in Wales: Financial Year 2019-20 - Part 1 and 2

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Student Loans for Higher Education in Wales: Financial Year 2019-20 - Part 1 and 2 - Tables

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Student Loans for Higher Education in Wales: Financial Year 2019-20 - Part 1 and 2 - Pre-Release Access

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Student Loans for Higher Education in Wales: Financial Year 2019-20 - Part 1 and 2

This publication provides statistics on loan outlays, repayments and borrower repayment status for Welsh domiciled students studying in Higher Education (HE) in the UK and EU students studying in Wales.

The figures cover Income Contingent Loans (ICR), which were introduced in 1998/99, for financial years up to and including 2019-20.

Published 27 August 2020