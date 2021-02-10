See a list of forthcoming hearings and meetings and find out what you'll need to do to attend as an observer.

National lockdown: stay at home

Professional conduct panel hearings will take place virtually (online). This decision will be reviewed regularly in line with latest government guidance.

You may still be able to attend Cheylesmore House, Coventry to view the online hearing, which is a COVID-secure workplace.

Do not attend Cheylesmore House, Coventry if you currently have or have recently displayed coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms. Instead stay at home and arrange to have a test.

Attend a virtual (online) professional conduct panel

Check the list of forthcoming hearings. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least in 3 days in advance of the hearing to check whether a place is available and to pre-authorise.

You will not be allowed to attend Cheylesmore House, Coventry in person if you have not been pre-authorised.

Due to social distancing rules, places for observers are limited and will be allocated on a case-by-case basis.

There’s further information for observers attending a professional misconduct panel hearing in person ( PDF , 327KB, 12 pages).

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

If you develop coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms after attending a hearing, you must:

email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. immediately

immediately stay at home and arrange to have a test

The most important symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are recent onset of any of the following:

a new continuous cough

a high temperature

a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia)

List of forthcoming professional conduct panel hearings

Details on panel hearings and meetings will be published on this webpage at least 7 working days in advance.

See individual hearing details to find out whether it will be held in person or virtually.

Set aside hearing: Mr Kenneth Maidens

Date and time: 18 January 2021 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Lincolnshire, East Midlands

This professional conduct panel set aside hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually.. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012 a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider an application to set aside the prohibition order for Mr Kenneth Maidens.

Set aside hearing: Mr Saghir Sakhi

Date and time: 19 January 2021 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: London

This professional conduct panel set aside hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually.. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012 a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider an application to set aside the prohibition order for Mr Saghir Sakhi.

Set aside hearing: Mr Mark Scott

Date and time: 25 January 2021 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Surrey, south east England

This professional conduct panel set aside hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually.. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012 a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider an application to set aside the prohibition order for Mr Mark Scott.

Meeting: Miss Charlotte Weeks

Date and time: 29 January 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Location teacher worked: London

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Miss Charlotte Weeks, formerly employed in London.

Hearing: Mr Paul Laidler

Date and time: 1 to 2 February 2021

Location teacher worked: Norfolk, east England

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Paul Laidler, formerly employed in Norfolk, east England.

Hearing: Mr Maxwell Kitson-Cook

Date and time: 8 February 2021 to 10 February 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Norfolk, east England

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Maxwell Kitson-Cook, formerly employed in Norfolk, east England.

Hearing: Mr Raymond Beardmore

Date and time: 8 February 2021 to 11 February 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Worcestershire, West Midlands

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Raymond Beardmore, formerly employed in Worcestershire, West Midlands.

Hearing: Mr Ian Webber

Date and time: 8 February 2021 to 9 February 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Birmingham, West Midlands

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Ian Webber, formerly employed in Birmingham, West Midlands.

Meeting: Mr Simon Gitlin

Date and time: 12 February 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Cheshire, north west England

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Simon Gitlin, formerly employed in Cheshire, north west England.

Hearing: Mr Nathaneal Poultorak

Date and time: 15 February 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Manchester, north west England

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Nathaneal Poultorak, formerly employed in Manchester, north west England.

Meeting: Mr David Moore

Date and time: 15 February 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Location teacher worked: London

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr David Moore, formerly employed in London.

Hearing: Mr James Morley

Date and time: 16 February 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Billingham, north east England

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr James Morley, formerly employed in Billingham, north east England.

Meeting: Ms Shaila Hussain

Date and time: 18 February 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Buckinghamshire, south east England

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Ms Shaila Hussain, formerly employed in Buckinghamshire, south east England.

Set aside hearing: Mr Vasim Shabir

Date and time: 18 February 2021,9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and the Humber

This professional conduct panel set aside hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually.. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012 a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider an application to set aside the prohibition order for Mr Vasim Shabir.

Meeting: Mr Anu Tester

Date and time: 19 February 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Gloucestershire, south west England

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Anu Tester, formerly employed in Gloucestershire, south west England.

Hearing: Mr Peter Smith

Date and time: 16 to 17 February 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Northamptonshire, east midlands

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Peter Smith, formerly employed in Northamptonshire, east midlands.

Hearing: Mr Philip Short

Date and time: 22 to 24 February 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: London

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Philip Short, formerly employed in London.

Contact

For further information on attending a hearing or meeting, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

