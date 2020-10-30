Fostering in England statistics for the period 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Investigation report: Dunham Trust
Resources
An investigation report on Dunham TrustDocumentsInvestigation report:
Debt and fraud information sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC apprenticeship levy fund fraud pilot
Resources
The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud informati
The higher education restructuring regime (HERR) advisory board
Resources
List of appointments and information relating to the HERR advisory boa

These statistics will be released in November 2021