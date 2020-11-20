Financial notice to improve: Bolton UTC

A financial notice to improve issued to Bolton University Technical College by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Bolton University Technical College.

On 1 August 2020, Bolton University Technical College became part of QUEST (A Church of England Schools Trust). On transferring to a new trust, the conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.

Published 2 March 2018
Last updated 20 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page with a note to say the FNtI is now closed.

  2. First published.

