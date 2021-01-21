This consultation has concluded

Analysis of the responses to the call for views for the independent review of TEF

List of organisations that responded to the call for views for the independent review of TEF

There were 340 responses to the call for views. These included:

  • 153 responses from individuals
  • 187 responses from organisations

Read the report and recommendations from the independent review of TEF.

We're seeking your views on the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF) to inform an independent review of the framework.

Consultation description

Dame Shirley Pearce has been appointed to conduct an independent review of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF).

This consultation is one part of the evidence she’ll use in reviewing TEF to ensure that it’s robust, resilient and fit for purpose.

She encourages everyone to have their say to get a wide range of views from across higher education and beyond.

Dame Shirley reported to the Secretary of State in the summer of 2019.

