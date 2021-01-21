 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Long-term funding key to new further education plans, says SMC

Details
Hits: 99
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The government's new Skills for Jobs White Paper is welcome - but long-term funding is vital to ensure its success, says the Social Mobility Commission.

As the government unveils its White Paper into further education and the importance of vocational skills, the Social Mobility Commission has broadly welcomed the proposals.

These include a lifetime skills guarantee for those seeking the vocational equivalent of A-Levels.

But the commission wants the government to commit to extra long-term funding to ensure schools and colleges can plans for the long term.

Alastair Da Costa, Commisionner for Adult Skills and Further Education, said:

“We are pleased that the government has put further education, skills and employer engagement at the heart of its education programme.

“This commission launched in an FE college as a signal of the importance of the sector for social mobility and our commitment to it.

“Several of the initiatives outlined in today’s White Paper on post-16 education have been previously proposed by the commission and we are delighted they have been taken forward.

“We particularly welcome the Secretary of State’s message that technical qualifications should provide a valuable alternative to a university degree, creating more choice for students.

Letting people learn when they want to

“And we endorse the government’s decision to commit to a lifetime skills guarantee with entitlements for those seeking their first Level 3 (A level equivalent). This will offer 400 fully funded courses from April to adults without A levels or the equivalent.

“We also welcome the drive to place employers at the core of the programme so that they can shape training and vocational qualifications to help fill skills gaps, as well as the effort to improve the quality of FE teaching and to allow flexibility in student loans - letting people learn when they want to.

“Employers will be fully engaged in designing the courses and will focus on a localised approach to support skills needed in the community.

Extra long-term resources the key to success

“If employers work more closely with local schools and colleges this might also allow more individuals to stay where they grew up rather than moving away to get a better job.

“However, extra long-term resources will be key to the success of these schemes. They cannot just be a sticking plaster to address the immediate devastating impact of COVID on jobs and training.

“They need be fully funded as part of a multi-year financial settlement for FE allowing colleges and young people to plan for the future. The commission has long campaigned for a student premium for those aged 16-19 which would particularly help disadvantaged students and calls on the government to commit to this in its next spending settlement.

West Wimbledon Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about West Wi
16 to 19 funding: programme cost weighting changes
Resources
Guidance about programme cost weightings in the 16 to 19 funding formu
People urged to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme
Resources
Deadline to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme 30 June 2021.With less t

Concerns over those from poorer backgrounds

“We would also have liked more focus on students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds who receive the least training as adults and face more barriers than most.

“We are concerned too that those from poorer backgrounds find it more difficult to access higher levels of vocational qualifications and T levels and this still needs to be addressed.

“The flexibility introduced by the white paper is a step in the right direction and it can go further.

“The package goes a long way to ensuring that skills will be better linked with jobs in the future. We hope that those from the poorest backgrounds, who are being penalised most during this pandemic, are put at the centre of its delivery.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Post-qualification admissions in higher education: proposed changes
Resources
@EducationGovUK are seeking views on proposed changes to higher educat
Post-18 education and funding review: interim conclusion
Resources
Interim conclusion to the government review of post-18 education and f
Further Education Capital Transformation Fund
Resources
How FE colleges and designated institutions can apply for investment t
Research to support the independent review of TEF: survey of HE careers advisors
Resources
Research with higher education careers advisors to support the indepen
Research to support the independent review of TEF: surveys of HE applicants
Resources
Research with higher education applicants to support the independent r
Skills for jobs: lifelong learning for opportunity and growth
Resources
This white paper sets out reforms to post-16 technical education and t
LA and school expenditure: 2019 to 2020 financial year
Resources
How schools and local authorities spent their funding on education, ch
Updated cost estimates of TEF
Resources
Research which shows the latest cost estimates associated with the Tea
Period products scheme: management information
Resources
A summary of management information collected on the Department for Ed
West Wimbledon Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about West Wi
16 to 19 funding: programme cost weighting changes
Resources
Guidance about programme cost weightings in the 16 to 19 funding formu
People urged to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme
Resources
Deadline to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme 30 June 2021.With less t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 13 minutes ago

Skills for Jobs White Paper is launched - Sector Response: @GavinWilliamson launches the #SkillsforJobs… https://t.co/dx0EeJXXiQ
View Original Tweet

Irwin Mitchell LLP
Irwin Mitchell LLP has published a new article: IRWIN MITCHELL ADVISES HARTPURY UNIVERSITY AND HARTPURY COLLEGE ON STUDENT ACCOMMODATION EXPANSION IN GLOUCESTER 9 hours 21 minutes ago
WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group)
WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) has published a new article: Skills for Jobs round table reinforces Government’s recognition of Colleges as civic institutions 10 hours 17 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5261)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page