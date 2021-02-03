Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Ms Donna Slater

PDF, 206KB, 18 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Donna Slater

Teacher reference number: 9359646

Teacher’s date of birth: 3 June 1972

Location teacher worked: London

Dates of professional conduct panel: 8 January 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Donna Slater formerly employed in London.

School Rebuilding Programme: first 50 schools
Resources
The schools in the School Rebuilding Programme and how they were prior
Emergency planning and response
Resources
How schools and other educational settings should plan for and deal wi
New Year, No EU: What happens to the GDPR in the UK now?
Resources
At the stroke of midnight, 31st December 2020 the UKâ€™s transition pe

Published 3 February 2021