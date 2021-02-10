Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 10 February 2021

ESFA Update academies: 10 February 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 10 February 2021

School census 2021 to 2022: technical information
Technical specification and validation rules for submitting 2021 to 2022 school census data
Revisions status report - February 2021
Transparency data: Minutes 2020
Meeting minutes from May 1, 2020

Items for further education

Remindermid-year funding claims for 2020 to 2021
ReminderNational Apprenticeship Week 2021
Informationsupport available to specialist settings when delivering asymptomatic testing
Informationchanges to the register of apprenticeship training providers
Informationapprenticeship non-levy procured allocations from 1 April 2021
Information webinars on changes to inspection of apprenticeship training at levels 6 and 7 
Informationtender launch for adult education budget (AEB) contracts for services
Informationupdated guidance for the financial health assessment of independent training providers
Information16 to 19 tuition fund payments
Information19+ technical guidance request 2020 to 2021
Informationguidance on buildings with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete 

Items for academies

Informationacademies budget forecast returns
Information guidance on buildings with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete
Information16 to 19 tuition fund payments
Informationhelp the Department for Education (DfE) design a new international teaching qualification
Informationrenewing your professional services contract – you could save time and money
Informationupdated school land guidance and forms

Items for local authorities

Remindermid-year funding claims for 2020 to 2021
Informationtender launch for adult education budget (AEB) contracts for services
Information16 to 19 tuition fund payments
Informationapprenticeship non-levy procured allocations from 1 April 2021
Information19+ technical guidance request 2020 to 2021
InformationSchool Financial Value Standard (SFVS)
Informationupdated school land guidance and forms
Informationrenewing your professional services contract – you could save time and money
Informationhelp the Department for Education (DfE) design a new international teaching qualification
Informationguidance on buildings with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete 
Published 10 February 2021