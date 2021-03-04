Information on subcontracting reforms for providers of post-16 education and training, who subcontract ESFA funding.

Documents

Reforms to subcontracting education for learners over 16

Annex A: Role of those charged with governance in subcontracting

Annex B: Distance subcontracting requests form

Annex C: Making a case to maintain current subcontracting

Annex D: Whole programme subcontracting requests form

This page is for providers engaged in subcontracting relationships or a provider looking to enter into new subcontracting arrangements.

The guidance provides further detail about the 3 year reform programme to post-16 ESFA funded subcontracted provision.

It includes specific guidance for those charged with governance and templates to make requests to ESFA by Monday 31 May 2021.

Published 4 March 2021