 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

World class supercomputer to support COVID-19 recovery research

Details
Hits: 93
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new £3.8 million supercomputer commissioned by the N8 Research Partnership (N8) is being used by researchers to better understand COVID-19 and how to recover from the pandemic. It will also support research projects of the SARS-CoV-2 UK strain, energy storage and supply and therapeutic drug design.

Based at Durham University, the new high-performance computing (HPC) system, Bede, was designed, installed and is maintained by high performance compute, storage, cloud and AI integrator, OCF. Bede links the highest capability national and international supercomputers with local computers at individual research institutions.  

Its compute power enables researchers to accelerate projects and tackle larger problems and higher resolution imagery than has previously been possible in the North of England. 

Dr Chris Jewell, Senior Lecturer in Epidemiology, at Lancaster University, said: “In modelling the spread of COVID-19 around the UK, the power of GPU computing allows us to use Bayesian statistics to calibrate our models in real-time, providing up-to-date information on disease risk, reproduction numbers, and the effect of COVID-19 Alert Levels (local lockdowns) for the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).  Our advice currently feeds into SAGE reports as well as local authorities and is used to support important disease control decisions on a national scale.”

Bede has already been used in simulations to characterise the structural changes in the spike associated with the new SARS-CoV-2 UK strain. 

Professor Michele Vendruscolo, of the Centre for Misfolding Diseases, University of Cambridge, said: “We expect that these simulations will enable the development of a structure-based antibody discovery strategy for this strain, as well as for possible new strains that may arise in the future.” 

N8 is the largest research pooling partnership in the UK and is a strategic collaboration between the universities of Durham, Lancaster, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield, and York.

Dr Annette Bramley, Director of the N8 Research Partnership, said: “The use of the facility will enable our researchers to undertake work that will address issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including how our region can be the driving force behind a green recovery. Researchers will be able to undertake work that incorporates experimental activities underpinned by large data or modelling situations which are unable to be replicated in standard experiments.” 

N8 CIR Programme Director Professor Matt Probert said: “We are already seeing the benefits of Bede’s GPU-accelerated architecture to scientific research. Having ready access to a tier 2 HPC cluster for each of the N8 universities offers us a real competitive edge.” 

HS2 Phase One vocational qualifications reports, 2017 to 2020
Resources
Vocational qualifications obtained in connection with constructing Pha
Benchmark your schoolâ€™s financial data
Resources
Benchmark your income and expenditure against another school or trust.
Secure I.T. Environments extends relationship with University of Chichester
Resources
Secure I.T. Environments Ltd , one of the UKâ€™s leading design and bu

As part of the Bede project, each university is employing a full-time equivalent research software engineer to help researchers to work with Bede and encourage improvements in research code and coding habits. These members of the team will support researchers to access and utilise high performance computing in their work, a key goal of the group that manages Bede on behalf of the N8. 

This will mean that machine learning can be better used to analyse the vast data sets now being generated by experimentalists through national facilities such as Diamond Light Source in Harwell, Oxfordshire, and the Henry Royce Institute in Manchester, as well as international facilities such as the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility. 

This approach will enable scientists to, for example, advance the imaging techniques necessary to produce the next generation of X-ray instruments and to support the development of students working with deep learning techniques at the interface of algorithms and HPC. 

Andrew Dean, Sales Director at OCF, said: “Bede is a great example of how HPC is one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight and future protection against disease. The new facility at Bede will also give researchers in the North of England GPU capacity to support a wealth of different projects in scientific research.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Alexander Fox
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Check early years qualifications
Resources
Find out if a person’s qualifications allow them to work in an early
Lower reconciliation threshold for ESFA grant funded providers
Resources
The Department for Education and ESFA have confirmed a lower reconcili
Skills for Productivity and Growth in D2N2 – OC08S21P1834
Resources
Call to run a project to support improvements in the labour market rel
D2N2 Apprenticeship and Jobs Hub – OC08S21P1833
Resources
Call to run a project/s designed to provide improved access to quality
Skills support for employment for armed forces veterans and their families in Enterprise M3 OC10S21P1836
Resources
Call to run a project related to supporting personnel leaving (and, or
Four new industry partnerships aim to develop transformational technologies
Resources
From improving the sound quality of digital musical instruments to ad
Assessment component files: 2021
Resources
Assessment framework specification files for software suppliers develo
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr James Dathan
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
HS2 Phase One vocational qualifications reports, 2017 to 2020
Resources
Vocational qualifications obtained in connection with constructing Pha
Benchmark your school’s financial data
Resources
Benchmark your income and expenditure against another school or trust.
Secure I.T. Environments extends relationship with University of Chichester
Resources
Secure I.T. Environments Ltd , one of the UK’s leading design and bu

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis - updated event, Effective use of PDSAT and Monitoring Reports (Zoom Conferencing) 1 hour 39 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 22 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5523)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page