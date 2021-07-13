Local authority funding to support the provision of new places for children with special educational needs and disabilities or requiring alternative provision.

High needs provision capital allocations for 2021 to 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 37.9KB

High needs provision capital allocations: explanatory note

PDF, 192KB, 3 pages

High needs provision capital allocations: guidance

PDF, 212KB, 10 pages

High needs provision capital allocations: grant determination

PDF, 98.5KB, 2 pages

High needs provision capital allocations: assurance data return template

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 43.4KB

High needs provision capital allocations (HNPCA) are provided to local authorities to support the provision of places for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and pupils requiring alternative provision (AP).

In April 2021 we announced allocations totalling £280 million, intended to provide places needed for September 2022. The allocations spreadsheet shows how much funding has been allocated to each local authority.

The explanatory note shows how we calculated the funding for each local authority.

The guidance document explains what local authorities can spend the funding on and issues they should consider to achieve best outcomes.

‘High Needs Provision Capital Allocations - grant determination’ sets out the conditions of the grant for payments in the 2021 to 2022 financial year. It also provides instructions on additional assurance requirements placed on local authorities, including completing the assurance template provided above.

Up to £20 million of the original £300 million announced in November 2020 was set aside to support High Needs capital proposals in support of ongoing work with some of the local authorities facing the highest Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) deficits. These local authorities have been engaged with directly. The ‘High needs provision capital allocations for 2021 to 2022’ spreadsheet was updated in July 2021 incorporating the outcomes of that work.

The department also provides capital funding to local authorities to create places for mainstream pupils through the basic need allocations.

