A list of links to coronavirus (COVID-19) information provided by Ofqual-recognised awarding organisations.
This document is a guide to help centres identify links to the 2021 coronavirus (COVID-19) delivery information for Ofqual-recognised awarding organisations. Any questions about the information on the linked pages should be directed to the awarding organisation.
0-9
A
- ABMA Education Ltd (ABMA) (see footnote 1)
- Accounting Technicians Ireland (Accounting Technicians Ireland)
- Achieve and Partners Limited (Achieve+Partners)
- Active IQ
- Agored Cymru
- AIM Awards (AIM)
- AQA Education (AQA)
- Ascentis
- Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM)
- Associated Sports Qualifications (ASQ) (see footnote 1)
- Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT)
- Association of British Dispensing Opticians (ABDO)
- Association of Business Executives (ABE)
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)
- Association of Professional Sales (APS) (see footnote 1)
- ATHE Ltd (ATHE)
- Autoexel Ltd (Autoexel Ltd) (see footnote 1)
- Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network (ASDAN)
- Awarding Body for the Built Environment (ABBE) (see footnote 1)
- Awarding UK (Part of Bishop Grosseteste University)
B
- BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT (BCS)
- BIIAB
- BPEC Certification Ltd (BPEC)
- British Ballet Organisation (BBO)
- British Canoeing Awarding Body (BCAB)
- The British Horse Society Qualifications Limited (BHSQ) (see footnote 1)
- British Safety Council (BSC) (see footnote 1)
- British Wheel of Yoga Qualifications (BWYQ)
C
- CABWI Awarding Body (CABWI) (see footnote 1)
- Cambridge Assessment English (Cambridge English)
- Cambridge Assessment International Education (Cambridge International)
- Central Qualifications (CQ) (see footnote 1)
- CFA Society of UK (CFA UK)
- Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) (see footnote 2)
- Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB)
- Chartered Institute of Credit Management (CICM)
- Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH)
- Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx)
- The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK (CILT(UK))
- Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)
- Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD)
- Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS)
- Chartered Insurance Institute (CII)
- Chartered Management Institute (CMI) (see footnote 1)
- Chartered Quality Institute (CQI)
- CIOL Qualifications (formally IOLET) (CIOLQ)
- City and Guilds of London Institute (City & Guilds)
- Confederation of International Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (CIBTAC)
- The Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality (CTH)
- Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA)
- Counselling and Psychotherapy Central Awarding Body (CPCAB)
- Crossfields Institute (CI) (see footnote 1)
D
E
- Energy & Utilities Independent Assessment Service (EUIAS)
- Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB)
- English Speaking Board (International) Ltd (ESB)
- ETC Awards Limited (ETCAL)
- Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited (EAL)
- Extractives and Mineral Processing Industries Awards (EMPI Awards)
F
- FDQ Limited (FDQ)
- Fire Industry Association Awarding Organisation (FIA)
- Fire Risk Management Limited (FRM) (see footnote 1)
- First Aid Awards Ltd (FAA) (see footnote 1)
- Focus Awards Limited (Focus Awards)
- Future (Awards and Qualifications) Ltd (FAQ)
G
- Gatehouse Awards Ltd (GA)
- Gateway Qualifications Limited (Gateway Qualifications)
- The Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A) (see footnote 1)
- GQA Qualifications Limited (GQA)
- Graded Qualifications Alliance (GQAL) (see footnote 1)
H
I
- iCan Qualifications Limited (iCQ) (see footnote 1)
- Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD)
- Innovate Awarding (IAO) (see footnote 1)
- Institute of Animal Technology (IAT) (see footnote 1)
- Institute of British Sign Language (IBSL) (see footnote 1)
- Institute of Commercial Management (ICM)
- Institute of Export & International Trade (IOE)
- The Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) (see footnote 1)
- The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI)
- Institute of Revenues Rating and Valuation (IRRV)
- Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM)
- Insulation Environmental Training Trust Ltd (IETTL) (see footnote 1)
- International Association of Bookkeepers (IAB) (see footnote 1)
- International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO)
- International Dance Teachers Association (IDTA)
- iPET Network Limited (iPET Network) (see footnote 1)
- IQL
- ITC First (ITC)
K
L
- LAMDA
- LanguageCert (see footnote 1)
- Lantra Awards
- Laser Learning Awards (LASER)
- Learning Resource Network (LRN) (see footnote 1)
- Logic Certification Limited (LCL Awards)
- The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF)
M
- ManPower Services Limited (MPSUK) (see footnote 1)
- Mountain Training England (MTE)
- MP Awards (MPQC) (see footnote 1)
- Music Teachers’ Board (MTB Exams) (see footnote 1)
N
- NALP
- National Association of Teachers of Dancing (NATD)
- NCC Education Limited (NCC Education)
- NCFE
- NCTJ Training (NCTJ) (see footnote 1)
- New Era Academy of Drama and Music (London) Ltd (NEA)
- NICEIC Certification (NICEIC)
- NOCN
O
- Occupational Awards Limited (OAL)
- OCR
- Open Awards
- Open College Network London Region (OCNLR)
- Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI)
- Open College Network West Midlands
- OTHM Qualifications (OTHM) (see footnote 1)
P
- PAA\VQSET (see footnote 1)
- PADI EMEA Limited (PADI) (see footnote 1)
- Pearson Education Ltd (Pearson)
- PIABC Ltd (PIABC)
- The Pensions Management Institute (PMI) (see footnote 1)
- Prince’s Trust
- Propertymark Qualifications (Propertymark) (see footnote 1)
- ProQual Awarding Body (ProQual) (see footnote 1)
Q
- Qualifi Ltd (QUALIFI) (see footnote 1)
- Qualifications Network (QNUK) (see footnote 1)
- Qualsafe Awards (QA)
R
- Rambert Grades
- Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC)
- RSL Awards Ltd
- Royal Academy of Dance (RAD)
- Royal Horticultural Society (RHS)
- Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH)
- Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) (see footnote 1)
S
- Safety Training Awards (STA) (see footnote 1)
- Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA (SQA)
- SFEDI Enterprises Ltd. T/A SFEDI Awards (SFEDI Awards)
- SFJ Awards
- Signature (Signature)
- Skills and Education Group Awards (SEG Awards)
- Skillsfirst Awards Ltd (Skillsfirst)
- SLQ
- SSid Awarding (Ssid) (see footnote 1)
- Swim England Qualifications (SEQ)
T
- telc (see footnote 1)
- The Learning Machine (TLM)
- Training Qualifications UK Ltd (TQUK)
- Transcend Awards (Transcend) (see footnote 1)
- Trinity College London (TCL)
U
V
W
- WAMITAB
- WJEC - CBAC (WJEC)
- Worshipful Company of Farriers (WCF)
- Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers (WCSM) (see footnote 1)
- WSET Awards (WSET)
Y
Footnotes
Footnote 1
This links to the home page as there is no specific information page for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Footnote 2
Go to CEO statement in top banner.Published 24 March 2021
Last updated 16 April 2021 + show all updates
Gatehouse Awards link updated to reflect new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic advice and support.
ICM link changed to a specific coronavirus (COVID-19) announcement page.
NCC and RSL Awards coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance links amended.
First published.