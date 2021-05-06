Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr John Kingsland

PDF, 187KB, 17 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr John Kingsland

Teacher reference number: 0456358

Teacher’s date of birth: 22 January 1980

Location teacher worked: south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 20 April 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr John Kingsland formerly employed in Kent, south east England.

Published 6 May 2021